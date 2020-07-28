NORTH ATTLEBORO -- First it was the football season wiped out by a broken wrist. Then it was the baseball season, claimed by the coronavirus.
For North Attleboro High junior Jared Penta, the frustration of missing not one, but two, seasons was unfathomable.
Penta appeared in just one game for football coach Don Johnson and the Big Red last fall, playing only on Thanksgiving Day against Attleboro High at Community Field.
On the diamond this spring, Penta was the incumbent starting center fielder for coach Mike Hart’s Rocketeers' baseball team, but was never able to take his glove out of the bag after the season became a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If there has been a small measure of consolation for Penta, it is patrolling the outfield grass and generally batting leadoff for Team Elliott in the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League.
Some competition is better than no competition. Penta jumped at the opportunity to return to the athletic arena, hoping that the summer baseball season can somehow be used to enhance his physical and mental skills for the football team — whenever that may commence again.
Penta’s persistence and patience never runs thin either, including working as a customer service representative at Shaw’s Market in North Attleboro where he mans the cash register, bags groceries, corrals wayward shopping carts and caters to the whims of the little old ladies making special requests to secure a bottle or can from the top shelf.
“I missed all of my junior year of sports,” Penta said recently prior to a Sandlot League game. “It’s been in the back of my mind. I’ve been thinking about it a lot.”
Not only does Penta miss the football and baseball seasons, but he also has been missing out on marketing himself in the collegiate recruiting world.
Playing for first-place Team Elliott (8-2), Penta has factored significantly into the remarkable recovery from a four-run deficit in a game at Norton. He singled in the second inning and scored Team Elliott’s first run, while having three putouts in center field and initiating a relay through shortstop Nick McMahon which cut down a Norton runner at the plate for the final out of the sixth inning.
Last week in a win over Team Callahan, Penta was on base four times with two hits, a walk and via an error, while having four putouts in center field.
Penta broke his right wrist during a preseason football scrimmage last August. Instead of teaming with his brother Matt (also injured) to become a dynamic duo in generating yards for the Rocketeers' offense, Penta watched North languish with a four-win season.
Penta then turned his attention during the winter months to improving his batting stroke and regaining strength in his arm for the baseball season Then the agony became aggravated, only to have the corona virus not just eliminate the pre-season captains’ practice for baseball, but the season as well. And when American Legion baseball was cancelled as well, the former North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 baseball player welcomed the creation of the Sandlot League.
“I was really ready for the baseball season and right before tryouts, they told us that they got canceled, then the season got canceled,” Penta said.
If anything, working a regular shift at Shaw’s Market kept Penta’s mind off of the fall football season and the spring baseball season.
“A lot of them try to get in without (safety) masks on, so we have to remind them,” Penta said of customers. “It’s pretty natural for me to greet people now. I can start conversations fairly easily with people.”
Penta was generally stationed in left field or center field in 2019 for the Rocketeers fashioned a .300 batting average. He was determined to piggyback that productive sophomore season into a junior season which just might have catapulted him onto recruiters' radar.
“I started for most of last season in baseball, I had a pretty good year for my first varsity year,” Penta said.
He still maintained a daily workout regimen with his daily dose of on-line education.
“It was pretty scary getting back to baseball because I didn’t take batting practice more than once or twice,” Penta said. “Last year making varsity, I told myself that I could make it if I tried hard enough and I did. I was glad when I made it, I was hopeful.
“Getting back into it, I was a little bit rusty,” Penta said of his first week of the Sandlot League season. “I went 0-for-3 my first game back, but after that, I picked it up pretty quickly.
“The hitting, I thought, would have fallen off a bit, but the fielding would have stayed intact.”
Penta has generally, been in the leadoff spot of the batting order which has its own inherent pressure of getting on base. At times, Penta would almost prefer to be in the No. 2 or 3 spot where he can push runners along and produce some runs with his bat. However, his baseball acumen and speed has enabled him to be productive atop the order.
“I like leadoff off, but I’d like to be the No. 2 or 3 hitter to get a few RBI’s and take the pressure off,” Penta said. “There’s that pressure of being the leadoff batter. It hasn’t been that difficult reading pitches, I found it pretty easy. I feel really confident in the batter’s box.”
Penta never had any doubt about his defensive skills, getting the reads on balls coming off of the bats.
“I never had any issues with my wrist," he said. "I started throwing a bit during December and again when captains’ practices started.
“I’m getting back into it. The (Sandlot League) season has gone pretty much as I would have expected it, judging after last season (high school and Post 49). Baseball has always been my favorite sport, I like those one-on-one challenges between the pitcher and batter.”
