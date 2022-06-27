FOXBORO — Sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, the New England Revolution are unbeaten over their past nine matches.
Two reasons for their recent success are the introduction of Drjodje Petrovic in goal to replace Matt Turner and the chemistry being built between newcomer Dylan Borrero and veteran Gustavo Bou.
“It’s been a difficult first half, the season started out poorly with all the problems we had,” New England coach Bruce Arena said in beginning preparation for Sunday’s match at Gillette Stadium against Cincinnati.
“With preseason and the Champions League, and then obviously, some weather issues and all of that,” Arena said, “but of late, we’ve responded well and have gotten some results.
“It’ll be important that we have a much improved second half to the season.”
In addition to losing Turner, the Revs also no longer have striker Adam Buksa,who was sold to a European club, to go with defender Henry Kessler being injured and a revamped roster.
The Revolution have taken points in their last nine (4-0-5) matches. Bou and Borrero have combined for four goals and two assists over the past five matches, while the 22-year old Petrovicc is unbeaten (2-0-2) in his four stars, including his first MLS career shutout. Captain Carles Gill leads MLS with eight assists, on pace to become only the second player to pace MLS in assists in back-to-back seasons.
“They are getting familiar with each other, as our whole team is with Dylan (Borrero) and certainly with Djordje (Petrovi) in the goal,” Arena said. “As we continue to get more games under our belt, I think they’re going to develop a good relationship, which I think they have already, so it’s good to see.”
“I think Gustavo (Bou) is playing the role as a big brother kind of with Dylan. I think each game they’ve gotten better — Dylan has responded quite well to the move here and dealing with MLS and our team and all that, so it’s been real positive.”
The Revolution (6-6-5) are just three points out of second place in the Eastern Conference, but have allowed the fourth most (26) goals as the second half of the MLS begins.
The defense has been bolder in front of Petrovic, having allowed one goal or less over the past five matches. Andrew Farrell and Jon Bell had anchored the central defender roles with A.J. DeLaGarza and DeJuan Jones on the outside.
“Earlier in the season, we were in winning positions or tied late in the game and we were conceding the goal that made us drop points,” Revs midfielder Tommy McNamara said. “It’s important that when we get into the positive game stakes — when we have the lead or when we’re tied in a game, that we don’t give anything up late, we at least come away with where we’re at in that moment in time.
“We’ve gotten a little bit healthier over the last couple of months, brought some key guys into the fold,” McNamara added. “I think, also, we’ve played a little bit better as a team, more committed as a group in order to try to do everything possible to get points.
“It’s been an improvement over the start of the season, but it still hasn’t been perfect. I think in a couple cases, we kind of dropped points from a winning position to a tie. I think we’re moving in the right direction but we certainly still have a ways to go..”
New England is coming off of a scoreless duel at Vancouver.
“They did a good, solid job,” Arena said of the backline. “I thought (Jon) Bell and (Andrew) Farrell were real good. Obviously, our goalkeeper (Pertović) played well. They had a good game and we had to make a couple of saves.
“In the second half, we had some really good (scoring) chances,” Arena said of the scoreless stalemate. “We had some decent opportunities where we just didn’t hit the target and you’re not going to score goals if you don’t hit the target.”
“I think for the most part over the two-and-a-half years, that’s been a characteristic of our team,” Arena added. “They play a good, hard 90 minutes game in and game out. Obviously, no game is perfect, but they deal with the highs and the lows pretty well. They’re a good group of guys and they play well together as a team.”