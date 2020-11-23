FOXBORO — The task at hand seemingly is overwhelming for the New England Revolution in to Philladelphia Tuesday night for a first-round knockout match in the MS playoffs.
After having beaten Montreal for their first MLS playoff win in six seasons in Friday night's play-in game, the Revolution now attempt to unseat a Union team that is regarded as the best in MLS.
“Sure, we’ll take that. It’s fair enough, they’ve beaten us four times this year or whatever it is,” New England goalkeeper Matt Turner said of the Revolution’s underdog status after practice Monday. “We’ll take the underdog role. It’s one and done and the pressure is a little bit different so we’re going to go and make them have a real difficult time.”
Philadelphia is not just unbeaten and untied (9-0-0) at home this season, but also ranks No. 1 in the Eastern Conference and No. 2 overall in goals scored (44), while surrendering the fewest goals (20) of any team in the MLS.
“How difficult it is to play against Philly?” asked Revolution striker Adam Buksa. “I think they’re the best team in MLS right now. So this will be a tough challenge. We’ve played a couple of times against this team and it won’t be any easier because they’re a great team. They have an advantage because they rested (two weeks) a little bit more than us but we’ll be prepared.”
Philadelphia has won four of the five meetings with New England this season, with the lone point taken by the Revolution a scoreless tie in the second match. More importantly, New England has only scored two goals over the five matches.
“We know everything about this team,” Buksa said. “We don’t really need to watch any another games. For Philadelphia, we know every player, the way they play — but so do they. I think games in playoffs are way different compared to games in the regular season.
“You either win or go home so you need to be more focused, more patient. Sometimes you can’t risk too much.”
Revolution coach Bruce Arena believes that the obvious is apparent — score first and put pressure on Philadelphia.
“There are no secrets between these two teams,” Arena said. “This is the sixth occasion we’ve played this year, and obviously we haven’t had a whole lot of success. I don’t think the bookmakers have us favored in this one. Their team is solid at both ends of the field, probably one of the leaders in the league in goals scored as well as goals against..
“It will be certainly a big challenge for our team,” Arena added. “I don’t look at it as redemption. It could be anybody that we’re playing. Its a game where we now enter into the last eight teams in our conference. We want to win the game whether it’s Philadelphia or somebody else. It’s a game we want to win.
“The reason they’ve beaten us four out of five games — and they’ve been low-scoring games — is because they get the first goal. If we had control of all of that, every game would be easy. Certainly, we’re aware of how tight this game is going to be and how solid we need to be in the first half..”
So the pressure is on Gustavo Bou, Carles Gill and Buksa to generate an attack, while Turner holds up his bargain on the goal line for New England.
“I think at first we were looking at this play-in game (against Montreal) as a huge disadvantage because of the short rest, but when you get a win like that it sort of rallies the troops,” Turner said. “Philly is committed to their style of play.I think everybody is feeling pretty good, whereas during the course of the season, if you got a bad result and everything is a short week, that can sort of spill over into the following games.
“I think our biggest thing for this game is that we bring energy, bring commitment, lay into some tackles and really just compete.”
