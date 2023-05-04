FOXBORO — The Patriot Place Pickleball Classic powered by ELEVEN-0, is coming to Patriot Place June 23-25.
The three-day event will host a variety of reserved court play, clinics and a full three-day tournament for all levels in mixed doubles, women’s doubles and men’s doubles, with the top teams taking home prizes and medals.
To kick off the outdoor pickleball season, pickleball operator ELEVEN-0 will transform Lot 19 at Patriot Place into professional pickleball courts with food and beverage offerings and social hangout spots for players and spectators. The doubles tournament will cater to pickleball enthusiasts of all ages and levels. Friday afternoon will feature social play for any level of co-ed doubles teams, Saturday will have leveled play for mixed doubles teams, and Sunday will feature leveled play for both men’s and women’s doubles.
Each bracket will feature 12 teams, with a guaranteed minimum of five games per team per bracket, and the top teams advancing to single-elimination semifinal and final rounds. Registration is open now through Friday, June 16, at 5 p.m. Spots will be filled on a first-come basis. For a full schedule and additional information, visit www.eleven-0.com/.