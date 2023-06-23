On a warm evening in May, Foxboro residents Joe and Celia Bechtel couldn’t wait to be the first to hit one of the town’s six newly renovated pickleball courts. So much so, they even attended the ribbon cutting, getting onto a court just minutes after they were officially opened.

“A friend of mine asked if any of us wanted to learn how to play pickleball about a year ago,” Joe said while standing at the new Payson Recreation Center courts. “We’ve been playing indoors locally in Foxboro and this is the first time we’ve been outside.”

foxboro pickleball court ribbon cutting 3
Buy Now

Foxboro residents get a chance to try out the town’s new pickleball courts at the Payson Road Recreation Area following the ribbon cutting ceremony on May 24.
YMCA Healthy Kids Day
Buy Now

Olivia LaPlante, 8, of Attleboro plays pickleball in April 2017 during the Attleboro YMCA's 25th Healthy Kids Day event at the Balfour Riverwalk in Attleboro.