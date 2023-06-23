On a warm evening in May, Foxboro residents Joe and Celia Bechtel couldn’t wait to be the first to hit one of the town’s six newly renovated pickleball courts. So much so, they even attended the ribbon cutting, getting onto a court just minutes after they were officially opened.
“A friend of mine asked if any of us wanted to learn how to play pickleball about a year ago,” Joe said while standing at the new Payson Recreation Center courts. “We’ve been playing indoors locally in Foxboro and this is the first time we’ve been outside.”
The Bechtels aren’t alone. Many locals have been getting into the sport over the years and the number of courts popping up across the area are a direct correlation to the sport’s growing popularity.
A February report from Sports & Fitness Industry Association, an industry group, said pickleball is the nation’s fastest growing sport for the third year in a row. The report noted participation increased 85.7 percent year-over-year from 2021 to 2022, and by 158.6 percent over three years.
According to the report’s numbers, that’s about 8.9 million players in the United States.
However, pickleball isn’t new.
This racquet sport was conceived in 1965 by Joel Pritchard, Washington’s lieutenant governor.
The game came together with the idea that the whole family, both young and old, could play together and accommodate for a wide variety of skill levels.
According to the website USAPickleball.org, the name pays homage to the ragtag non-starters who make up the boat in crew races often called the “pickle boat,” not from the Pritchard family dog Pickles, who came years later.
This sport, which has a large influence from other racquet sports, was derived mainly from badminton, tennis and ping pong, and the game’s rules seem to blend all three sports.
According to the USA Pickleball website, the court dimensions consist of a 20-foot by 44-foot area bisected by two 10-foot by 15-foot service boxes and a 7-foot by 20-foot non-volley zone on either side of a 36-inch-tall net. To start the match, the serving player stands in the right service box and serves the ball, going back and forth between the left and right boxes as points are scored. If a fault occurs on the serving team, the other team gets the serve. The serve must be made to the diagonal box on the other side of the net and bounce before an opposing player hits it in order to avoid an instant volley off the serve. After returning a serve, the serving team can not volley — when a player hits the ball in the air before it bounces — to make it fair for both teams. At the culmination of those sequences, players are allowed to hit volleys as long as they don’t stand within the non-volley zone. Only the service team is able to earn points, the receiving team is only playing to regain possession and earn the ability to score again.
The paddle’s swinging motion most resembles tennis, and most early games were played by people familiar with the sport.
Pickleball can be an alternative for tennis players for many reasons. For Linda Chilson of Attleboro, it’s ease of play.
“We are a group of 65+ year old players,” she said. “The pickleball courts are much smaller than tennis courts, and when played as doubles games, the game is easier for us to play than tennis. The racquets are lighter, and we play with a light ball, similar to a Wiffle ball.”
Chilson originally played with her group indoors at the Attleboro YMCA. With the coronavirus pandemic closing indoor spaces during lockdowns, many pickleball players, Chilson included, saw a new opportunity to play the game and safely socialize, especially during an often isolating time. She requested the addition of outdoor pickleball courts in Attleboro.
“When COVID closed the Y, we began to play outside and haven’t stopped,” she said. “It’s our preferred location to play.”
Outdoor pickleball courts weren’t easy to find as the idea of adding courts just for pickleball was an odd one up until a couple of years ago.
“When I first requested funding for pickleball courts, and to a lesser extent still today, it was received with looks like I had two heads,” said Dennis Walsh, Attleboro’s recreation director.
Even while lacking courts solely designated to pickleball, Attleboro players were still adamant on playing with makeshift lines on basketball courts in order to play the game they love.
“They proved to be a hardy group playing right through the winter months,” Walsh said. “This confirmed we were on the right track and helped us secure funding from the city council for new courts.”
Walsh said the city’s first courts opened in the summer of 2021 at the Nickerson Playground.
“They were a big hit and we started discussions then on where we could add more courts,” he said.
Those discussions led to actions, as Attleboro later opened three new courts at a second facility known as the Tilda B. Stone Complex.
Both the Attleboro YMCA and Hockomock YMCA branches offer either daily or nearly daily gym time for indoor pickleball again.
Foxboro’s pickleball enthusiasts said the renovated outdoor facility there was a culmination of a long road to get their own dedicated courts.
In other area communities, Wrentham has seasonal nets set up at the William A. Rice Recreation Center on 54 Emerald St., there are courts at Forekicks in Norfolk at 10 Pine St., and also at Nike Park in Rehoboth at 148 Peck St.
And North Attleboro has plans to add pickleball courts as well. The town council recently approved funding for courts planned for the Mason Field complex from the community’s free cash reserve fund.
During budget discussions earlier this month, Council President Justin Pare said he was taken back by the number of residents who have commented about getting pickleball courts.
“I’m shocked how many people play that,” he said.
A sport for all ages
Pickleball enthusiasts come from all age groups.
“Children are learning the sport in schools now, and kids attending our youth center enjoy playing,” Walsh said.
Recent proposals have been made to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to make pickleball a sanctioned high school varsity sport, aiming to get ahead on the sport’s growth and citing its low cost and the low risk of injury from participating.
“Physical education programs in almost every high school across the state have had successful outcomes playing this sport,” said Greg Rota, the athletic director for the Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, in a recent MIAA Rule Change Proposal for 2023-25.
While the proposition wasn’t passed, the conversation was evidence of the sport’s growth with a younger set of players.
A professional league, known as Major League Pickleball, was founded in 2021. According to Fox Business and Forbes, athletes like Tom Brady, LeBron James, and Patrick Mahomes are investing in league teams.
Locally, Patriot Place will be hosting the Patriot Place Pickleball Classic powered by ELEVEN-0 through Sunday. The event will be a variety of reserved court play, clinics and a three-day tournament for all levels in mixed doubles, women’s doubles and men’s doubles with top teams taking home medals, according to a press release.
“Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, and we just had to get in on the fun,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place.
And, back at the Payson courts in Foxboro, fun is the name of the game.
“The competition is fun, we have a lot of laughs, there’s a lot of laughs involved,” Joe Bechtel said. “Everybody makes mistakes.”