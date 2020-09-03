PAWTUCKET — With the starting pitching of the Boston Red Sox ranking among the worst in Major League Baseball this season and with a dozen different mound arms being handed the ball to start a game, a pitcher with the potential of a Nick Pivetta is certainly on the radar of possibilities.
“There was no room for me to be a starter there (in Philadelphia) at this time or it seemed like, moving forward,” the righthander said Thursday at McCoy Stadium where he is building his strength and stamina with Boston’s taxi squad members while hoping to return to the majors in a week or two.
“It definitely hasn’t gone the way that I wanted it to,” Pivetta said of maintaining his MLB status. “Given the opportunity here for a fresh new beginning, it’s taking what I’ve learned from my past experiences and moving forward and developing the pitcher that I know that I can be.
“It’s great to be with an organization that values me as a starter,” he added. “I’m grateful for that opportunity and I’m going to make the most of it.”
Born in British Columbia, the former 2013 fourth-round draft pick of the Washington Nationals is a link to Red Sox folklore. Pivetta was traded to the Phillies by the Nationals in a 2015 deadline deal for former Boston closer Jonathan Papelbon. He was obtained by Boston two weeks ago as the prized acquisition that sent relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree over to the National League.
The 27-year-old Pivetta has nearly 400 innings of MLB pitching experience over four seasons and 92 games, 71 of which were as a starting pitcher. Notably too, Pivetta has a strong strikeout (421) to walk (148) ratio over that span.
“I’m not built up as a starter,” Pivetta said of his work in Pawtucket. “It’s a slow progressive buildup moving forward and seeing where I’m at after that.
“The pandemic made things a lot slower — getting the testing done, the off-days,” Pivetta added. “There were a lot of moves that happened last year that were out of my control.”
Pivetta’s woes began when Philadelphia hired new pitching coach Chris Young in 2019. After collecting 15 wins over the previous two seasons with 182 strikeouts and 164 innings, Pivetta’s numbers tailed off dramatically with a 5.38 ERA and allowing 20 home runs over 93 2/3 innings. Meanwhile his strikeout total plummeted from 188 in 2018 to 89.
“All things happen for a reason,” Pivetta said of being demoted from the Phillies’ starting rotation and banished to the bullpen with a 4.38 ERA in 17 appearances after mid-July last season. “All the lessons that it has taught me, I’m grateful for my time in Philadephia.”
“There’s definitely a different pitching philosophy that I didn’t adjust to very quickly (last season),” Pivetta added. “They obviously had some guys who were ahead of me and that’s what they had their eyes set on. There was no room for me to be a starter there.”
Another quirk to Pivetta’s place with the Red Sox is that if he is kept by Boston in Pawtucket through mid-September, he will not become a free agent until 2024. Pivetta worked out in the offseason in Los Angeles with New York Mets’ ace Noah Syndergaard and White Sox ace Louis Giolito.
Getting his curve ball and changeup back to its 2018 form and proving that last year was an aberration, though he had a 5-1 record in nine International League appearances with Lehigh Valley, are the routes to returning to MLB.
“I was feeling really good in spring training (in 2020),” he said. “Then with the pandemic and the quick spring training and 2.0 (resumption of spring training). They told me that I didn’t pitch good enough. When I got sent down, I got back to who I wanted to be, there’s where I am right now.
“Getting that fresh start, moving forward is what I’m looking forward to. I didn’t make any major changes with my arm, getting back to my mechanics of 2018, that’s what I’m looking to, having that command of the strike zone, having the good off-speed pitches. I’ve always had a powerful fastball, I’ve had a good curveball, my changeup has done better over time, emphasizing working on that pitch. I’m grateful for this opportunity to be a starter, to focus on my arm, my craft.”
Being with Boston opened another door of opportunity for the 6-foot-4 Pivetta.
“I didn’t know about the (Red Sox) organization,” he said. “I know that it’s a gritty organization that goes out there and they want to win. I want to be a part of that.
“The way that I’m going to go about it is to do what’s best for me and what the Boston Red Sox can help me get the best out of me. Having that opportunity (to start), that’s where I’m at right now. I want to get back to my 2018 self, getting those 200 innings, the 200 strikeouts, being that reliable starter that goes out every fifth day and throws seven to nine innings as best I possibly can.”
