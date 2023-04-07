PLAINVILLE — Massachusetts welcomes back live harness racing on Monday at 4 p.m. when Plainridge Park begins its 24th season of live racing action, featuring the best horses, drivers and trainers from New England who will compete for the next eight months over the lightning-fast five-eighth-mile oval.

This racing season offers the richest slate of stake races not only in the history of Plainridge Park, but also in the state as an estimated $3.27 million will be up for grabs this year.