PLAINVILLE — Massachusetts welcomes back live harness racing on Monday at 4 p.m. when Plainridge Park begins its 24th season of live racing action, featuring the best horses, drivers and trainers from New England who will compete for the next eight months over the lightning-fast five-eighth-mile oval.
This racing season offers the richest slate of stake races not only in the history of Plainridge Park, but also in the state as an estimated $3.27 million will be up for grabs this year.
First on the schedule is the $100,000 Paul Revere Open Pace for 3-year-olds which will be held on May 4. On May 15, the $100,000 Battle Of Bunker Hill Open Trot will return.
On July 23, the Grand Circuit returns to Massachusetts for the biggest day of the summer featuring the $250,000 (Spirit Of Massachusetts Trot and $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace. Both of these races have rewritten track records several times since their inception and have enticed some of the best Open class competitors from across North America to compete at Plainridge. The Grand Circuit presence at Plainridge Park brings national attention to the quality harness racing being conducted in Massachusetts.
The fall classic, $2.56 million Massachusetts Sire Stakes start on Monday and features three preliminary legs before culminating with Million Dollar Tuesday, when eight $125,000 finals will be contested.
There are also two new stakes on the Plainridge Park calendar this year which debut on Oct. 9. The $40,000 Reynolds Stake for 3-year-old pacers debuts and will be contested by gender. The Tar Heel is the colt and gelding division and The Leta Long is for fillies.
The $40,000 Colonial Trot for 3-year-old trotters is the companion stake to the Reynolds and will also be contested by gender with the filly division going as the Colonial Oaks.
The live racing schedule with a Monday-Tuesday-Thursday rotation from April through September, except for Tuesday and July 25, which are both dark. There is also a special 2 p.m. matinee card on July 23 for Spirit of Massachusetts Day.
Racing expands to four days a week for the last two months of the season when Friday is added on Oct. 6. The one exception for that stretch is the track will be dark on Nov. 23 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Post time for all race days from April through August is 4 p.m., except for July 23. In September and October, post time rolls back to 2 p.m. and in November, moves back to 1 p.m.
All the top Plainridge drivers will be back this year, including several chasing major career milestones.
Bruce Ranger, who led everyone in 2022 with 163 wins and fell only $3,103 short of earning $2 million in purse money, comes into this meet a mere 35 wins shy of his 10,000th lifetime victory. Kevin Switzer Jr., Jay Randall, Nick Graffam and Drew Monti all earned in excess of $1 million driving last year and will look to increase those numbers in 2023. Graffam is also on the verge of a career marker as he is only 26 wins shy of 1,000. Shawn Gray joins the fray and needs only 14 more wins to visit the winner’s circle for his 5,000th time.
Jimmy Nickerson was last year’s leading trainer and became the first conditioner ever to win purses totaling in excess of $1 million during a single meet at Plainridge, and he did it on the strength of 92 wins. He brings back another large stable to the track looking to defend that title. Also returning is Elisha Lafreniere who banked $914,030 in purses and posted 90 wins, placing her second in the standings. Those two will be joined by Melissa Beckwith, Domenico Cecere and Jolene Andrews who rounded out the 2022 top five along with a host of others.