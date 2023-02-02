PLAINVILLE — The continuously improving harness racing program in Massachusetts will hit another milestone this year after Plainridge Park announced that it will add two new stakes to its schedule.
The added purse from those events will push the total estimated value of the 2023 stakes to $3.27 million, making it the most lucrative offering of stakes prizes in the history of harness racing in New England.
Plainridge Park kicks off its live racing season on Monday, April 10, and the stake action begins three weeks later.
First up is the $100,000 Paul Revere Open Pace for 3-year-olds which will be held on May 4 and is the first major test of the year for sophomore pacers.
Next is the $100,000 Battle Of Bunker Hill Open Trot on May 15. The inaugural running last year produced a new track record of 1:53 for 3-year-old trotting colts set by Jonas KS and that effort set the bar high for this year’s edition.
On Sunday, July 23, it’s the biggest day of the summer with the renewal of the $250,000 Spirit Of Massachusetts Trot and $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace. Both of these races have rewritten track records several times since their inception and have enticed some of the best Open class competitors from across North America to compete in Massachusetts.
In the five years the Spirit Of Massachusetts Trot has been run, JL Cruze, Manchego and Alrajah One have all re-written track trotting records with Manchego also setting a world record in 2020. These performances have helped this event become a trotting classic in quick fashion.
The Clara Barton Distaff Pace has been run four times, yet only two mares have won the race: Shartin N and Lyons Sentinel. And just like their trotting rivals, Shartin N rewrote the pacing record book twice while Lyons Sentinel matched the record in her initial victory.
The $2.56 million Massachusetts Sire Stakes will reconvene in September and follow the same format of three preliminary legs and a final. Last year’s series was historic as it was the first time ever that the championship races went for a total combined purse of $1 million on what has now become known as “Million Dollar Monday”.