PLAINVILLE — Live harness racing returns to Massachusetts on Monday when Plainridge Park welcomes back the best horses, trainers and drivers in New England to compete over the next eight months during their 23rd season of live harness racing.
The five-eighth’s mile speed strip is groomed and ready for competition and the nine events on opening day will commence at 4 p.m.
The live racing schedule for 2022 has changed format from last year. It starts out with a Monday-Tuesday-Thursday rotation for April, May, June and July until Friday is added on July 29 and continues through the end of August. Post time for all race days from April through August is 4 p.m.
The one exception is the Grand Circuit card held on Sunday (July 24) that features the Spirit of Massachusetts Trot and the Clara Barton distaff Pace. Post time for that day is 2 p.m.
The 2022 season will see the most robust stake schedule ever offered by Plainridge Park and for the first time, features four Grand Circuit events.
Besides the return of the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot and the $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace, two new stakes have been added this year. The $100,000 Paul Revere Pace for 3-year-old pacers will be held on April 28 and the $100,000 Battle of Bunker Hill Trot for 3-year-old trotters will go behind the gate on May 16.
These races were made possible by the continued support of the Race Horse Development Fund and this additional Grand Circuit presence at Plainridge Park will bring even more national attention to the quality harness racing product in Massachusetts.
After those spring and summer events conclude, the stake action will continue well into the fall when the $2.24 million (est.) Massachusetts Sire Stakes return for another record breaking season. The stakes that highlight the quality trotters and pacers being foaled in the Commonwealth have produced 14 new stakes or track records over just the past two years and this year’s crop of eligibles looks to be the strongest ever to hit the track. The meteoric rise in the quality and number of Massachusetts-bred Standardbreds in recent years is another direct result of the positive effect the Race Horse Development Fund has had on the sport in the state.