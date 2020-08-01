Plainville's Ava Laplante's passion and sacrifice landed her in the winner's circle and a spot pursuing her equestrian dream at the University of Tennesee-Martin

Time with friends. Other sports, like basketball, soccer and softball. Weekend trips away.
All of those are luxuries that Ava Laplante sacrificed to follow her passion of riding horses and become one of the premier equestrian riders in New England. Her pursuits have led to the Plainville resident’s next stop: The nationally recognized equestrian program at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
“I was never afraid of horses, from the first moment that my mom took me to see them — I fell in love with the sport,” Laplante said while training for a national meet recently in upstate New York. “I knew right away that I wanted to quit all of the other sports that I had played to do this.”
Laplante, a recent King Philip High Regional High School graduate, is a tried and true tri-towner, having also attended the town’s Jackson and Wood Schools and King Philip Middle School. She owns a horse, Socrates (also nicknamed Sox), which she has transitioned from a jumper horse to an equitation horse — that is, the style being popular with young equestrians and amateur riders.
Laplante represents the Autumn Mist Farm in Sherborn, a facility she’s been associated with for over a decade, with Katie Bobola serving as her trainer, helping make her equestrian dreams reality. Autumn Mist has both indoor and outdoor rings with stalls for 30 horses.
Laplante is joining a roster of Skyhawks that hail from every corner of the United States, from New England (including former Seekonk High Warrior Abbie Hopkins, a junior) to the South, Midwest and West Coast — 23 states in all.
The Skyhawks’ equestrian reputation as one of the nation’s best is well substantiated. The team (3-8 in competitions) was ranked among the top 10 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association polls for 12 weeks this past season and for seven weeks during the 2018-19 competitions. Seven of the Skyhawks’ rivals in 11 competitions were nationally ranked. Head coach Meghan Cunningham Corvin has guided the team to the NCEA Championships in 11 of the 13 years since the team’s transition to varsity status and has produced a victory in the NCEA Event Championships in each of the past two seasons.
Laplante placed herself on the radar of colleges by hiring a recruiting coordinator to facilitate videos and a package of performance notes as NCAA institutions with equestrian programs don’t have the financial ability to send coaches to attend local riding competitions. She started garnering interest during her sophomore year at KP.
“My sophomore year is when I had one of my biggest years riding, receiving reach outs from various Division 1 programs including Tennessee-Martin,” she said.
“From a young age, I knew that I didn’t want to do this (riding) just for fun, but to take me to college, to a Division I program,” she added.
After visiting the campus last summer, Laplante fell in love with the campus and committed to the school.
When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, Laplante kept her distance from Autumn Mist and completed her academic requirements online. She was able to return to the barn in late April.
“That was hard, but as the state started opening up and allowing groups of 10 to interact, I was able to go out to the barn and ride with a mask on,” she said. “That was good to be back riding.”
Prior to the HITS (Horse Show in the Sun) Competition in Saugerties, N.Y., in early July, Laplante had not competed since last fall’s New England Equitation Championships in Springfield. She’s aged out of the junior riding competition, now competing in adult divisions, and with Socrates currently injured, she’s been forced to ride whatever horse is available at site
“I show up to various horse shows unsure of what I will be riding,” she said. “I am accustomed to jumping on random horses and taking them into the show ring.”
In Springfield and without Socrates, Laplante was presented with a “catch ride” on an unknown horse.
“He was scared of everything in the ring,” Laplante said of being unable to score well.
Accumulating points on an unknown horse, attempting to advance to the final rounds of competition, is a blind draw beyond belief. There is a trust, a bond, a mutual relationship that develops through the years between a rider and the horse. There are jumpers among horse competition where the horse and rider memorize a course of jumps and are judged on how quickly a horse can complete a course of jumps with the fewest errors. There are hunters among horse competitions where the horse and rider jump a course and the judging is based on accuracy, grace and elegance.
Laplante’s name became prominent during the 2017-18 competition season as she qualified for the national horse show at Maclay Regionals jumping on a catch ride at the last minute in the Region 1 and 2 shows. This advanced her to the finals in the “hunt seat” competition for the National Meet in Lexington, Ky., which further advanced her into the national spotlight.
Laplante was scheduled for competitions in Vermont and Florida, but the coronavirus cancelled those.
“My horse got hurt at that point,” Laplante said, “but I made it through to Kentucky,” completing the jumping phase of competition to the flat phase (run on a flat, leveled surface) of competition.
The National Horsemanship Championship for the Alfred B. Maclay Trophy has a rich history that reaches back to 1933. The contenders were judged on their seat and control of their mounts both on the flat and over a course of fences. The Horsemanship Championship is one of the most prestigious competitions for junior riders in America.
Each year, hundreds of the top junior riders (18 years of age and under) across the country compete to qualify for the National Horsemanship Championship, for the Maclay Trophy. Riders must first qualify at regional championships for the honor to advance to Kentucky, the Maclay honor being a stepping-stone toward acclaim within riding circles.
Back at the farm
Laplante is generally at Autumn Mist six or seven days a week, cleaning the stalls and the horses, riding if there is an available horse.
“Now because my horse is recovering, Sox is out of commission, so I go whenever there is availability (to ride),” she said. “There are 12-15 horses there, but they are privately owned, so I am very, very grateful for whatever my trainers can secure me to ride.”
As she’s riding unfamiliar horses at the farm and has ridden them in various competitions, she says it has made her more versatile and prepared her for riding at the collegiate level.
“I can do whatever the horse has been doing or whatever is there for me to ride,” she said. “For the most part you get on a horse and you get a feel for the horse, what it’s capable of or what you can ask of it. If you ask it to do certain things and it’s not responding, you have a better understanding of that horse.
“The fact that my horse has been recovering and I’ve been able to ride a bunch of different horses, whatever I can get on has really prepared me for the college version (random draws) of riding,” she said.
Laplante’s versatility and athleticism has not gone unnoticed. She likely would have contributed to the success of Coach Gary Pichel’s KP girls’ soccer team, helped basketball coach Dan Nagle’s Warriors win a few games and been in the pitching circle at the Plainville Athletic League field for the mighty Warrior softball program.
“My dad (Bill, a former hoopster at Nichols College) tried to convince me the most,” she said of maintaining her other athletic interests. “He coached all my sports, he was so sad that I wasn’t playing anymore, and it was really hard for him.”
On the other hand, her mother encouraged her love of riding, driving her to the barn seven days a week while financially supporting her sport and raising Laplante’s two younger brothers.
Without her mom, Andrea Laplante, Ava said, “My riding journey would not have been made possible, due to the financial and time commitment my mother sacrificed for me to be able to realize my dream. I cannot express how truly grateful I am to my mother for everything she has done for me to help me become the equestrian I am today.”
“Words cannot express how thankful I am to her,” she said.
The admiration is mutual.
“She’s very determined, aggressive and gritty, she fell in love with riding,” Andrea Laplante, herself once an equestrian, said of her daughter. “She fell in love with the competition, the atmosphere and most of all, the animal. She has a special touch with horses. She never complained about the dirt or how cold it was, she did a lot of the barn work. It takes a special person to be able to do all that grunt work then continue to care for and have a relationship with the animal.”
While a passion for Laplante, riding hasn’t been without its share of trials.
She suffered a freak accident in the paddock of her stable during her freshman year at KP when her horse Socrates made an inadvertent kick resulting in a severed right elbow. She needed plates, seven screws in her arm and was in a stabilizing cast. After emergency surgery, Laplante was back in the saddle shortly thereafter, with the stabilizing cast on her right arm, as she needed to qualify for the National Meet.
“I did not have a year to wait for a full recovery, but my mother being a health coach and flooding my body with proper nutrition helped me to recover in half the time,” she said. “I had a short amount of time to get my horse (Socrates) ready (for competition),” Laplante said of the experience four years ago.
“It was an unfortunate time frame for me to get hurt; I didn’t have the chance to think about it. It was scary at first, it was the animal that hurt me, so I was cautious around him,” she said.
“It was hard controlling the horse; he is very strong, very athletic. We wanted him to go slow, so it was a whole new style of training for him. A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into it. And I was a kid with a brace on my arm!”
She was able to catch her breath once she got an offer to attend the University of Tennessee-Martin.
“I worked very hard and skipped many things. To be honest, my freshman and sophomore years, I didn’t have time for friends– all I was doing was riding seven days a week. I was skipping everything and I was working at the barn to make more money to offset the costs. It was a lot and I didn’t go to parties, to weekends at the beach, I stayed home, I worked and I rode,” she said.
“A lot of work goes into getting these horses prepared and trained. And it’s not for one meet, it’s year-round.”
