ATTLEBORO — Former Attleboro High Bombardier Nate Tellier is still hoping that he can pack his baseball belongings and head to Martha’s Vineyard this summer for a fourth season with the Sharks of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
“I’m hoping to go back, I’ve been staying in shape, getting my body ready,” said Tellier, a senior pitcher.at UMass Datmouth.
Meanwhile, former Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High grad Joey Rogers, a senior pitcher for UMass-Boston, played in the Futures League with the Pittsfield Suns in 2018 and last summer in the Prospect League in Terre Haute, Ind.
Another Falcon out of coach Bill Cuthbertson’s D-R program, Quinnipiac College junior Arthur “Bubba” Correia, was set to play in the New England Collegiate Baseball League with the Ocean State Waves.
Still many others compete in the Cranberry League, the Sunset League or assorted other area summer leagues catering to the development of college players.
But the future of summer baseball leagues for players made up of NCAA Division I, II and III programs is on a waiting call from their respective administrations after the Cape Cod Baseball League added to the ever-growing list of leagues canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cape Cod League’s Executive Board voted unanimously last week to cancel the 2020 season, citing federal and state guidelines for the health and safety of individuals and its own medical staff’s recommendations concerning the potential spread of the coronavirus.
The National Alliance for College Summer Baseball said in a statement that “stay at home orders continue to vary widely across the footprint of our alliance. The remaining 10 leagues in the NACSB are continuing discussions about their next steps.
“Some of these leagues have already pushed expected start dates later and others are likely to do the same. Each of these leagues will continue to make decisions that are based on factors specific to their region and individual league operations with safety as a priority.”
According to Cape Cod League President Chuck Sturtevant, “it was a tough decision,” citing the recommendation by a 10-0 vote of league membership to cancel the season. “We all wanted to play, but we have to face reality.”
The Cape Cod League, which attracts some 300 players to the cape, deemed it best to follow the instructions of Gov. Charlie Baker. The CCL likewise felt it best to not throw a first pitch after schools were closed statewide in Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association followed suit by cancelling the spring sports season for all secondary school student-athletes,
“It was a great experience for me to play the last three years on Martha’s Vineyard,” said Tellier.
He was hosted by a family in Vineyard Haven, worked for a landscaping firm and participated in the Sharks’ various community projects as well as summer clinics for youth on the island.
“It has been a phenomenal experience to be on the Vineyard for the summer,” Tellier said of his many “how I spent my summer vacation” stories.
“I would like to think that the other summer leagues would be able to get going at some point,” Tellier added.
The NECBL was set to start the season the first week of June, but no definitive word has been forthcoming as of yet.
“I think that everyone is just looking at the situation, how things develop,” Tellier said. “If it does happen, I’m going back, they’ve already contacted me.”
The Cape Cod League’s Board of Directors were to initially convene May 6, following meetings between Major League Baseball and the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball.
At issue for the Cape Cod League was the fact that the rosters of its 10 teams are filled with collegiate student-athletes from every corner of the continent, who are then housed with host families throughout the season.
Of concern would have been a mandatory 14-day quarantine for such players entering the Commonwealth, along with the close proximity of players among their host families and teammates, summer jobs and hosting boys and girls for summer camps.
Rogers, like Tellier, could return to the UMass Boston campus for a fifth season of athletic eligibility that has been granted by the NCAA to all student-athletes competing in spring sports.
However, Rogers opted to enter Officer Candidate School with the U.S. Army, so his college, and summer baseball career, have ended.
Having played in Pittsfield two years ago during the summer and in the Midwest with the Terre Haute Rex last year, summer baseball has a warm spot in the heart of Rogers.
“We had a good season, it’s definitely a good league,” said Rogers. “It was mostly young Division I guys and Division II guys. There definitely were some studs.
“All the summer leagues, I hope that they can keep it going. I was hoping that by the time the summer rolls around and it warms up, the virus will settle down.
“There’s a lot of planning and scheduling and signing players,” Rogers added. “I was hoping that the Cape league would have waited longer a little bit before they made their decision.”
Also noted by the CCL’s Board of Directors was the annual rite of residents to assemble at league fields for the competition – especially retired citizens.
“You have a unique demographic in the Cape area that skews towards older folks, myself included,” CCL Commissioner Eric Zmuda told the Cape Cod Times. “You can’t have a season if you can’t guarantee safety.”
Tellier likened the competition in the NECBL as comparable to the Cape Cod League, but, whereas the CCL draws its pool of talent from the top NCAA Division I programs in the nation, the NECBL, the Cranberry League and the Sunset League have their rosters filled with Division II and III players from throughout New England and the Northeast.
“I think the issue with the Cape League was that the host families have kids living with them from all over the country and that could pose some health issues,” Tellier said. “I don’t think that the June 5 start that we had is happening. Maybe it’ll go to late June.”
