FOXBORO — The New England Revolution are declaring it “Decision Day” on Sunday for a nationally televised regular-season finale match in Philadelphia. The Revolution hope that Teal Bunbury can influence the outcome.
Bunbury leads New England in scoring with eight goals, having scored a pair in New England’s regular-season finale home match in Foxboro, a one-goal win over D.C. United. Bunbury has 61 career goals over 11 MLS seasons and is climbing ahead of legendary Revolution members Joe-Max Moore (41) and Steve Ralston (42) into fourth place on the club’s all-time scoring list.
New England (8-6-8 with a 6-3-3 road record) enters the final weekend of MLS play in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. A win or a tie would enhance the Revolution’s postseason stature, but Philadelphia (13-4-5, 8-0 at home) and the results of other MLS matches could determine whether they would have to be engaged in a “play-in” match.
“We don’t know who we’re going to play,” Bunbury said of playoff scenarios after practice. “Our goal is to finish top-six. The mood is good and we still know that there’s things we’ve got to improve on. Obviously, it’s the end of the season so we have to make sure we’re locked in these next couple weeks in training.”
New England has yet to win in four matches (0-3-1) against Philadelphia, having scored just two goals in the contests.
“I think most teams will approach the final regular-season game as a practice game for the playoffs,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “I think in the case of Philadelphia, there’s a lot on the line for them because they’re positioned to win the Supporters’ Shield (first place overall).
“I don’t believe we can brag too much about our results against Philadelphia this year. So, that’s going to be real challenge, and hopefully when it’s all said and done, we’re in a position to be in the last eight teams in the Eastern Conference during the playoffs.
“The playoffs don’t start now. It’s an important game. I consider it a practice playoff game.”
The 30-year-old Bunbury is in his 11th MLS season, his seventh with New England since being acquired from Sporting Kansas City in 2014.
“He’s a real bright guy, articulate, a strong personality — he cares,” Arena said. “He’s a voice to be heard in times when things aren’t going well, and that’s a real leader in my opinion. He doesn’t wear the captain’s armband, but he’s truly one of the leaders on the team.”
MLS will begin its playoffs Nov. 20 and conclude with the MLS Cup on Dec. 12. In an expansion of the postseason, 18 clubs will qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs.
“I want to give everything for the team no matter what, whether that’s scoring, whether that’s assists,” Bunbury said, considering himself a team player than a true goal-scorer. “I think I’ve said that my entire career. I want to work defensively for the group and I think I put myself in a good position to get a couple good looks at goal. So it’s everybody around putting themselves into great positions.”
The return of Carles Gil to the lineup and the play of Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou have created more scoring chances for Bunbury.
“Having depth is huge, especially for the playoffs after a long season like we’ve had,” Bunbury said. “There’s always injuries, there’s always guys in and out of form, but not only do we have a lot of depth, but a lot of guys that are positive guys.
“There’s no egos in the locker room. We have a cohesiveness that I think makes it fun for all the guys.
“It’s a healthy competition that we speak about. Everybody wants to play every minute, that’s why we’re here.
“Even guys that might not be starting, coming off the bench or whatever it might be, everybody is working hard, pumping each other up, and I think that’s going to be very important for these playoffs — that everybody is locked in — because you don’t know when your name is going to be called.”
New England overcame a two-goal deficit to snap a three-match winless streak in beating D.C. United, the club’s first win overcoming such a deficit since 2003. Oddly enough, the Revolution is better on the road with its results than at Gillette Stadium (2-3-5).
“I’m so proud of this group for the performance,” Bunbury added. “This is a playoff atmosphere and to have that resiliency, I know that word gets used a lot, but that’s exactly what we showed.
“That’s what we’re going to need to do in the next game and come playoffs. The games get close, and we’re going to have to be tuned in and locked in for 90 minutes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.