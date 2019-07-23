PLAINVILLE -- Easton's Rich Poillucci raced his first horses at Foxboro Park in 1986.
Thirty-three years later -- after completing a dream season with his Dan Patch Award winning mare Shartin N -- Poillucci returns to Plainridge Race Track Sunday for the inaugural $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace.
“When I first came across Shartin N, I liked her immediately because of her breeding," Poillucci said. "No one knew who Tintin In America was as a stallion, but he was by McArdle, and he was super-fast. I have always been a fan of McArdle mares. It took me a whole year to buy her because she wasn’t fully developed yet."
Poillucci got into the business by walking into Steve Mancini’s barn and telling him he wanted to buy a horse. It wasn’t long after that he started winning races at Foxboro and tracks in Maine with cheaper claimers before improving his stock over the years and winning races at The Meadowlands with horses like Bold Hope, Natchez Gambler, Modern Family and Maestro Blue Chip.
Poillucci started importing horses from Australia and New Zealand and routinely spends about 40 hours a week researching them. His entire stable is currently made up solely of horses from Down Under.
“I sent my trainer (Emmett Bronson) in Australia to go a trip with her and when he called me after he said,'“Rich, she has more gears than a Porsche.' ”
So Poillucci purchased Shartin N in December of 2017 and shipped her to the states. She made her first start at Dover Downs a month later and went on to become the 2018 Dan Patch Award older pacing mare of the year on the strength of 19 victories in 24 starts and earnings of $1.05 million.
Jim King Jr. has trained Shartin N since she stepped off the plane in New York. But how did a New England owner get hooked up with a Delaware conditioner that has never raced anywhere in New England?
Poillucci praises King’s ability and patience for Shartin N’s North American acclimation and development.
“My driver (Tim Tetrick) looks after my horses like gold," Poillucci said. "He’s extremely intelligent and takes care of my horses and what he’s done for my stable.
“Shartin N is a once in a lifetime horse. I would love to see her re-write the track record at Plainridge.”
Jim King Jr., a trainer, said of Shartin N, "she is a trainer’s dream for sure, she’s amazing. She’s always right up on her toes. Once she gets going it’s all business."
Shartin N will be joined by stablemate Bettor Joy N in the Barton for the 2 p.m. post time. The horse joined the team in January of this year. After winning three legs of the Blue Chip Matchmaker at Yonkers and finishing second to Shartin N in the final, Bettor Joy N has won five races and $240,876 in purses this year.
The $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot and $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace will highlight Sunday's action at Plainridge with an early post time of 2 p.m.
