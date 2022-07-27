NORTH ATTLEBORO — A two-run triple off the bat of Post 49 starting pitcher Jack Huntington was the difference on Wednesday as North Attleboro held off Acushnet’s Post 265 in a 2-1 win for the District 9 Junior Legion title.

A pitchers’ duel up until the bottom of the fifth, Post 49 coach Dylan Vaillancourt said it was a big moment for his guys to come through and capitalize after limited chances before.

