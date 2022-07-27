NORTH ATTLEBORO — A two-run triple off the bat of Post 49 starting pitcher Jack Huntington was the difference on Wednesday as North Attleboro held off Acushnet’s Post 265 in a 2-1 win for the District 9 Junior Legion title.
A pitchers’ duel up until the bottom of the fifth, Post 49 coach Dylan Vaillancourt said it was a big moment for his guys to come through and capitalize after limited chances before.
“That was huge,” Valliancourt said, reflecting on the right-center-field gapper that scored two in the fifth inning. “I think it has to do with positive approaches at the plate and everyone trying to do their job. It was a good run and I think they took a lot of good energy into this game ... this team played really well.”
Post 265 threatened in the top of the seventh, scoring a runner on a balk from reliever Andy Gorman with one out, but Post 49 tightened up and held on for the win to send them to states. Post 265 had other scoring chances as well, including a double play in the top of the fifth inning that was caught on a line by Mark Vogel, who threw to Owen Lombardo covering second for the force-out to cut down a potential scoring chance. In the top of the sixth, Post 265 tried to score on a base hit into left field, but a throw by Liam Saltmarsh that was relayed home in time to get the runner kept the game at 2-0.
After a 3-3 start to the season, Post 49 ran through District play to earn the state bid, which will see them playing in Natick at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“It took a while for us to gel and see what kind of team we were,” Valliancourt said. “I think about halfway through we really started to turn it around.”
Part of the process of turning it around was learning how to mesh together, with different school backgrounds for a number of players. Once the chemistry started flowing, the team got hot.
“The biggest thing was that these are young kids. This is one of the youngest teams I’ve had in many years of coaching, and they come from different schools,” Valliancourt said. “It took a while to figure out each other and personalities. They’re a really good group of guys, but if you don’t have chemistry, you’re going to struggle.”
Now with states bookending the week, Post 49 will get the chance to use metal bats after going with wood for the entirety of the season.
“Going in with a young team, using wood bats, it really helps,” Valliancourt said. “It helps players develop, and I think that’ll be an advantage since we’re young. But we’re seeing the best of the best, and I think it’s going to be pretty even keel going the rest of the way. ... I think they’re ready. I think they’re ready to go.”
