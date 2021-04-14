FOXBORO — The Premier Lacrosse League will return to Gillette Stadium for its second full season in 2021 with an opening five-game slate on June 4-6.
“There’s no better location to kick off our 2021 tour than Gillette Stadium,” said PLL Co-Founder and CMO Paul Rabil. “Our inaugural weekend in 2019 was a huge success. The fans in New England are passionate, and the Patriots organization is exceptional.”
The PLL season will begin at Gillette Stadium for the second time, getting underway with a prime-time match between Cannons LC and Redwoods LC the night of Friday, June 4. Saturday’s schedule at Gillette will include a PLL championship rematch between Whipsnakes LC and Chaos LC, followed by Archers LC taking on Atlas LC. On Sunday afternoon, Cannons LC will face Waterdogs LC, capped off with a match between Chrome LC and Redwoods LC.
The PLL features eight teams and some of the world’s best lacrosse players. The league recently announced a merger with Major League Lacrosse, leading to the addition of the PLL’s eighth lacrosse club, Cannons LC.
The 2021 PLL season will include 11 tour stops from June to September. The league played its inaugural weekend at Gillette Stadium in 2019, and had announced plans to open the 2020 season at the home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution before COVID-19 forced the adjustment of the season to a three-week quarantined tournament.
For more information about the PLL and the 2021 season, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com.
