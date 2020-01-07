FOXBORO — The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announced the league will return to Gillette Stadium to open the 2020 season.
The PLL season will begin at Gillette Stadium for the second consecutive season, getting underway with a prime-time match on May 29 before continuing with two games on May 30.
PLL Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder Paul Rabil made the announcement during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.
Paul Rabil, a veteran of 11 seasons in professional lacrosse, launched the PLL in October 2018 alongside his brother, PLL CEO and Co-Founder, Mike Rabil.
“We couldn’t think of a better location to kick off our action-packed 2020 schedule,” Mike Rabil said on Tuesday.
“Last season, we saw an unbelievable turnout from fans looking to watch the best players in pro lacrosse at the fastest level. The stadium offers fans and players a first-class experience from the minute they walk into the venue and we will look to take things to an even another level this summer.
“Lastly, working closely with the Patriots organization was exceptional. They understand the seriousness of gameday operations and work at a rapid pace with their partners. This was a no brainer for us.”
The PLL is a tour-based model featuring seven teams and the 180 best players in the world. The league recently announced its expansion to seven teams.
The 2020 PLL season will take place over the course of 15 weeks, running from May to September.
Kraft Group President-International Dan Kraft expressed his continued support for the league and its ongoing potential to further grow the sport in New England and throughout the country.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Paul and Mike Rabil and the Premier Lacrosse League to once again host the league’s opening weekend at Gillette Stadium this summer,” Kraft said.
“Following such an exciting and successful slate of games here last season, we look forward to welcoming the PLL back for another weekend. We strongly believe that Gillette Stadium is a top lacrosse venue in the country and we look forward to hosting another world-class event promoting the sport in such a large and passionate lacrosse region.”
