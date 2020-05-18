Norton High boys’ basketball coach Marc Liberatore would find it remarkable that assistant coach Travis Jolly, who is also the Lancers’ junior varsity coach, would be able to keep tabs on who among his players played one, two, three or four quarters on any given night.
In the past, the MIAA allowed student-athletes to play only four quarters of basketball on any given day, whether varsity or junior varsity.
When is four quarters of basketball better? When a student-athlete is eligible to play six quarters, according to a proposed rule change by the Basketball Committee of the MIAA.
At a meeting of the Basketball Committee last week, members voted by a 17-0 margin that a one-year trial period of six quarters per day for all member schools be allowed. It will next go to the MIAA Board of Directors for final approval.
“What helps the most is that it helps the junior varsity coaches the most,” Liberatore said. “That’s a lot to think about, maybe you’ve got two or three kids who are swinging for both games. We’d be thinking that some kid could play two quarters for (Jolly) and then we’d have him eligible for two quarters with the varsity.
“Sometimes, as varsity coaches, we don’t factor that in and some kid only plays two quarters with the jayvees,” Liberatore added. “That’ll take a lot of pressure off of the jayvee coaches on who they can play. I have no idea how Travis (Jolly) remembers that this kid has two quarters, that kid has three quarters.”
Acting upon a report by Tewksbury High Athletic Director Ron Drouin of the Merrimack Valley Conference, the proposal is for an experimental rule change for a one-year period.
“Last year when they did it, I was interested in how it would go,” said Attleboro High Athletic Director and boys’ basketball coach Mark Houle. “In my years of coaching, there’s always between two and five kids every year that get stuck in that middle area between jayvee and varsity.
“Depending on how many kids are in your program, for smaller schools it can be very difficult to field a competitive team at both (varsity and junior varsity) levels,” Houle added. “Even for the larger schools, you hold kids out anticipating that they may, or may not, get in the varsity game. It’ll be an opportunity for kids to grow, they could play significant minutes in a jayvee game and have the opportunity that if they’re needed in the varsity game, for whatever, reason, they can come in and give you multiple minutes.
“I think it’s going to be beneficial. I’m looking forward to seeing how it’s going to work out.”
Foxboro High girls’ basketball coach Lisa Downs, the architect of the Warriors’ MIAA Division 2 state co-championship, said that the one-year trial is a result of declining enrollment numbers in some schools.
“I think that’s because numbers are getting low in some schools,” Downs said. “For me, I wouldn’t be a fan of it.”
Foxboro has a full complement of players at the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity levels. Given the Warriors’ hasty style of play at both ends of the floor, it is to their advantage with their depth to put pressure on opponents who may not have a well-stocked roster.
“There’s a lot of playing time for kids and I think that could be used to take away from some kids playing jayvee,” Downs said of perhaps impeding the development of freshmen and sophomores at the junior varsity level and placing them in a varsity situation.
“I think that what the rule is really for is for those kids to get their time on the court (at the junior varsity level) and then make them feel as if they are part of the varsity program by sitting them on the bench for varsity games and going in as needed,” Downs added. “If you’re a program that has numbers, it would not be a great idea, but I could see it benefitting some of the small towns or programs that struggle — some schools struggle to get a varsity and a jayvee.”
The MVC instituted a simiiliar plan this past basketball season in which a student-athlete would be eligible to play six quarters — for example, two quarters during a junior varsity game and four quarters of a varsity game.
“I don’t see a lot of people not supporting it, no one has said that it’s a bad idea,” Mansfield High boys’ basketball coach Mike Vaughan said.
According to Rule 66.7.2 of the MIAA Handbook, “no member of a high school basketball squad shall participate in more than four quarters per day,” exclusive of overtime periods. “On a given day, a student may participate in more than one interscholastic basketball contest, provided that the four quarter limit is not exceeded.”
Vaughan noted that during his youth years in South Dakota, the six-quarter eligibility rule was standard.
As Vaughan views the proposal, a coach can could maximize the playing time for an underclassman at the junior varsity level and still have that individual for use in one of two quarters, if need be, in a varsity game.
“For some teams, boys or girls, who struggle to get numbers (players in the program at all three levels), it would be a benefit to maximize the players that you have available,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan cited a member of his Hornets in Matt Hyland, who primarily toiled at the junior varsity level to hasten his development level.
“Under this rule, he could play as many quarters (four) as possible in a jayvee game and still be available to us if needed,” Vaughan said. “It’s better for everyone.”
Liberatore noted that the proposal offers coaches flexibility.
“You hate to do that (limit eligibility) to an upcoming sophomore, who might be able to get in the varsity game a little bit,” Liberatore said, “but you restrict him to two quarters in the jayvee game and if it’s a tough varsity game and you don’t get him in, then the kids loses two quarters of playing.
“Or a junior who is not getting too much time on varsity, so now you can play the whole jayvee game and I can try to use you in two quarters. It gives you some flexibility.”
Dighton-Rehoboth High girls’ basketball coach, and former North Attleboro High boys’ coach, Chris Perron sees the strength in such a proposal.
“It’s a smart move for small schools,” Perron said of Division 3 or 4 programs or vocational schools. “For some school that does not have enough kids for a freshman team and a junior varsity, I can appreciate that opportunity.
“That rule used to be in effect in the past, the kid could play four quarters of jayvee and then two quarters of varsity,” added Perron of previous MIAA and Basketball Committee guidelines.
Currently there are four divisions for both boys and girls teams in the South, North, Central and Western sections.
“What comes into play is that if this is going to be a massive re-structuring for playoffs, with everybody being in the pool and we’re playing Western Mass. schools, how does it work everywhere?
“If you have a freshman, junior varsity and varsity program, you’re all set. There’s many schools without freshmen programs because they don’t have enough kids. it’s equitable for only schools that have the opportunity to do it.”
“In my mind, if I ever brought a freshman up to play jayvee or varsity, they’re going to play. They’re not going to sit on the bench. It has to be good for the kid, I like the idea.”
