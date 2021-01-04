PROVIDENCE — The Providence Bruins are heading north — at least for the 2021 American Hockey League season.
The Providence Bruins announced Monday that the AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins will play their home games at the New England Sports Center in Marlboro.
“The relationship between the Boston and Providence Bruins is critical to our player development and future success,” Boston Bruins President Cam Neely said. “Given the unprecedented circumstances, we are very grateful that the New England Sports Center can host the team this season, and we look forward to the Bruins’ return to Providence, not only for the 21-22 season, but for many more to come.”
The Dunkin’ Donuts Center, the home of the Providence Bruins, is unavailable for this season as the site is being utilized by the the state of Rhode Island for various Covid-19-related initiatives.
The AHL season will be an abbreviated schedule beginning in early February and ending in early May with the number of games and dates to be determined.
“We do so with a heavy heart as the team belongs at the Dunk, where we look forward to returning to next season and beyond,” said Providence Bruins owner and chairman H. Larue Renfroe, “The Boston-Providence partnership is very strong and we are playing this season to support the Bruins as they play for a Stanley Cup.”
The Dunkin Donuts Center was also off-limits for the Providence College men’s basketball team which played its non-league and Big East Conference games there.
“On behalf of the Dunkin Donuts Center, we thank the Bruins for the outstanding long-term partnership and appreciate the flexibility they have shown this season,” Dunkin Donuts Center Director Larry Lepore said. “While the Dunk’ is used for Covid-19 initiatives, we look forward to next season when the team returns to take the ice at ‘The Dunk.’ ”
