PROVIDENCE -- The Big East Conference revealed Tuesday that Wednesday's scheduled men's basketball game at The Dunkin Donuts Center between Providence College and Georgetown has been canceled due to COVID-related issues in the Georgetown men’s basketball program.
Per current Big East Conference policy, Georgetown has forfeited the game and a loss will be assigned in the conference standings. Providence will be assigned a win.
Big East policy states that if a conference game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to an insufficient number of available players (including as a result of COVID), that team shall be deemed to have forfeited with a loss assigned to that team. A win will be assigned to its opponent. The win and loss will be applied to the league standings.
"We appreciate your patience," PC Athletic Director Bob Driscoll said of the ever-evolving health situation. PC is next scheduled to return to action Dec. 29 against Seton Hall.
Even before playing a game, the DePaul men's basketball team was forced to forfeit its first two games of the Big East season due to COVID issues, against Creighton Monday and against Seton Hall Thursday.
