Providing an Edge: Brian McDonough has helped high school and pro athletes achieve their goals

Brian McDonough had a distant hand in the success of the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl champion Mansfield High football program. Mansfield senior running back Vinnie Holmes credited McDonough for helping him increase his speed. Fellow standout Nick Marciano had a strong senior campaign after working with McDonough while recovering from an ACL injury.
And perhaps on a larger scale, McDonough has also had a hand in the success of both the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins. He’s worked with hundreds of professionals over the years as well.
“(I) love him to death,” New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman said of McDonough, the owner and strength and conditioning coach at Edge Performance Systems in Foxboro.
It’s an extensive clientele, a clientele that includes some of the best high school, collegiate and professional athletes from around the area. They all come to McDonough to improve at their craft.
“It’s a lot of fun to see some of the success that these guys are having,” McDonough said from the facility at the Foxboro Sports Center.
“It’s great to see the work they’ve put in and just to see the transfer,” McDonough said. “We’re really proud of all the guys we’ve worked with. We’ve seen them work really hard, overcome a lot of adversity and put a lot into it.
“And we want to see them get out of it what they put into it — whether it be a kid making JV (junior varsity) or varsity, somebody getting a collegiate scholarship and also the professional ranks as well. So, it’s rewarding across the board, at every level. I feel blessed to be in the position I’m in.”
His history
McDonough, a Milton native who played hockey and football in the late ‘80s for Archbishop Williams, has trained athletes for the past 23 years. His passion started with strength training and coaching, which led him to begin a career as a physical education teacher with Boston Public Schools after graduating from UMass Dartmouth.
McDonough was able to train athletes after school, on weekends and more extensively during his summers off. The two jobs perfectly complemented each other, he said.
That was until his clientele needed more. He obliged.
McDonough paid off his school loans and saved up to to accomplish his No. 1 goal — owning a strength and conditioning facility. After seeing how he and Foxboro Sports Complex could complement each other, McDonough started there.
“I think I was at the right place right time,” McDonough said. “I had some luck early on — there were a lot of great high school athletes, college athletes and I started having some professional athletes seek me out around ‘99, 2000, 2001. And with some of those guys, it kind of snowballed.”
Since then, it’s been about helping people. And helping athletes focus on aspects they may not have thought much about prior to starting individual training.
“These kids should all be afforded the opportunity to try to improve their performance, or do something that might help them from getting injured,” McDonough said. “It’s important.
“And having somebody from where I’m sitting, or where my staff is, be able to teach them to think, ‘Hey, this is as much sleep as you should be getting,’ or, ‘Hey, you should be drinking water and eating well and these are all the things you should be doing,’ — it’s simplifying for the athlete. And it’s a lot of fun when they buy in.
“I think a lot of kids, when they see the success, they get the bug,” McDonough said, noting his best marketing strategy is the “proof is in the pudding” technique.
It’s the reason why he continues to attract some of the best high school athletes in The Sun Chronicle area. It’s the reason why he has been able to start a second EPS training facility at the New England Baseball Complex in Northboro. And it’s the reason he has trained upwards of 200 NFL players over the last 18 years.
Professional testimonials
McDonough worked with Edelman when the Super Bowl LIII MVP was forbidden to work out with the Patriots during a four-game suspension. Edelman was coming off of a torn ACL, which made his training even more strenuous.
“He was the guy that was kind of keeping me in my routine,” Edelman said. “Kind of my coach figure when I was trying to keep my routine as close to what I can.”
McDonough set up workouts at Jack Martinelli Field behind the Ahern Middle School in Foxboro, Harvard Stadium and Union Point Sports Complex in Weymouth.
“He’s a dude that has great training around here, great resources,” Edelman said. “Anytime I want to work out in this area in the off season, I can hit him up and he’ll train me. He’ll find a high school or a college. I worked out at Harvard. B (Brian) is the guy who puts all that together. He’s an unbelievable dude, who I appreciate.”
Edelman added that McDonough’s facility is “awesome.”
“He’s got a bunch of young studs, bunch of hockey guys, bunch of guys go there,” Edelman said. “And he’s a no-nonsense kind of guy. He’s straight Boston, he’s a straight Boston dude — hard ‘R’, all of it. And it’s fun to be around.”
Holmes, a Hockomock League MVP, said McDonough, “got me into the position I am. So, I’m very thankful for that” prior to helping the Hornets claim the Division 2 State Championship earlier this month.
Fellow Patriot Derek Rivers, a defensive end, has trained with McDonough as well.
“Brian is a good dude,” Rivers said. “He’s been doing this a long time. He’s a very smart guy. The type of guy you want to be working with.”
Patriots jerseys and memorabilia cover the walls at EPS. Rob Gronkowski, Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch, Randy Moss, Troy Brown, Adam Vinatieri and Edelman are all represented.
And with EPS located inside the ice rink, on the second floor of Foxboro Sports Center, which hosts a high-level summer league, he has attracted professional hockey players as well. The jerseys of Charlie Coyle, Jack Eichel and Jimmy Vessey are well displayed too.
Like clients, McDonough not content with growth
But even with those reminders, the writing quite literally on the wall, McDonough said he doesn’t have many moments where he sits back and thinks about how far he’s come.
Maybe it’s because if he did that, it would take away from his time of helping those around him fulfill their goals. And maybe it would also take away from the time he has to fulfill his.
“In this day and age, and some people will probably laugh at me for saying this, but by the end of my career, I would almost like to see a facility like mine in every single high school in Massachusetts, or the U.S., or North America,” McDonough said. “I think that’s what the kids need.
“There’s a lot that goes into it, but there’s a lot of fun to be had. And once again, it’s been a lot of fun from where I’m sitting to see some of the kids get what they want. They enjoy it. And they’re very competitive, they push each other and it’s fun to watch.
“I think team sports, and strength and conditioning and working out, is just so good for the kids,” McDonough said. “It teaches a lot of life lessons.”
McDonough tries to help provide those. He tries to give them an edge.
