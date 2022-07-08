Julia Puccio and Jordan Higgins joined elite company late last month, playing in the USA Field Hockey NEXUS Championship in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Puccio, a North Attleboro High student, and Higgins, an incoming Mansfield freshman at Bishop Feehan High, were selected to play in the event after making it through a tough tryout. Both played in separate age groups, with Puccio playing U19 and Higgins playing U16.
Both were selected after separate tryouts, going through a lengthy process, according to Foxboro High field hockey coach Melissa Bordieri, who acts as their Bay State field hockey coach as well.
“It’s hard to get selected,” Bordieri said. “The fact the both of them have is outstanding,”
Acting as a club coach for them, Bordieri has overseen the tremendous growth from Puccio for a long time. Bordieri could see something different in Puccio from an early age.
“You could just see this girl had huge potential,” Bordieri said. “She was just one of those players that was so strong, so aggressive, so athletic. She was little, maybe in sixth grade at the time. Now she’s going into her senior year.”
Puccio is verbally committed to Northeastern University, her first college choice, and intends to play NCAA Div. I field hockey for the Huskies.
“That was her No. 1 school,” Bordieri said. “She’s just kind of blazed this trail for herself and has done so well. Overall, she’s a great kid, but is a super athlete and is super coachable.
I was screaming on the phone, excited for her (when she was offered to play college field hockey.) I was so excited for her because I was so excited for her to go through that progression and hone her skills. She really worked so hard to be better and get to that level.”
Higgins will be embarking on her high school field hockey career at Bishop Feehan in the fall in a changing of the guard for area talent that Bordieri has helped bring up.
With similarly high and lofty expectations for success, Higgins’ club coach sees her carving out the same path as Puccio did over the next few years.
“Jordi I know, no doubt, in a couple of years I’ll be singing the same tune — committed to a Div. I school and having worked her butt off,” Bordeiri said. “I see Jordi doing the same thing (as Julia). They’re both in my club, Bay State. I’ve known her since she was a little kid and was playing in my youth program in Foxboro.
“She just loves the sport, has high expectations and goals for herself.”
To bring two players to this level, along with others now and in the past, Bordieri said it’s all about being coachable. The selection process for both saw them work with multiple coaches, and consistently adjust to other coaching tactics and methods to grow as players is part of who they are as players and how Bordieri has brought them along as both people and athletes.
“I think what I teach as a coach is the importance of not just the skill in your field hockey IQ, but your ability to be coached. taking direction from not just one coach, but many coaches,” Bordieri said. “NEXUS is a USA Field Hockey developmental program. They sign up for it, practice for it for several months and then they try out to get selected, and then selected for for a second-tier tryout. From there, you get selected for the championship.
“It speaks to their work ethic,” she added. “I feel like club field hockey can be tough, it’s long. They represent Bay State very well and we’re so proud of them for being there. We know how hard they’ve worked.”