Pure Cotton set a Plainridge Park track record to win the $20,000 Fillies and Mares Open Handicap pace Tuesday in Plainville.

 Tom Melanson photo

PLAINVILLE — After shipping in from Yonkers, N.Y., to make her first start ever in Massachusetts, Pure Cotton left the commonwealth with the winner’s share of the purse along with the new track record she set in the $20,000 Fillies and Mares Open Handicap pace at Plainridge Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Bruce Ranger left with Pure Cotton and tucked in third while Powered By Mach (Jay Randall) and Demeter N (Larry Stalbaum) vied vehemently for the lead. That scuffle provided a :26 quarter and :53.2 half, where Probert (Nick Graffam) came rolling up the outside to join the leaders.