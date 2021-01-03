FOXBORO -- The record book for the 2020 season of the New England Patriots will show that Cam Newton accounted for nearly two-thirds of the 36 touchdowns scored.
In his first season as a member of the Patriots, Newton finished in a Foxboro flurry, throwing for three TD passes and catching another in a 14-point win over the New York Jets.
On the season, Newton threw for eight TD passes in 368 attempts to go along with 10 pass interceptions. The one-time NFL MVP had thrown for just one TD pass in the previous four games.
Newton surpassed Steve Grogan (81 for 539 in ’78) as the Patriots’ leading single-season QB rusher with a franchise longest 49-yard burst on his first carry to the NYJ 15 in the first quarter, and finished the season with a record-setting 592 yards on 137 carries.
“I have my desires, I know where my heart's at,” Newton said after the game, be it his last with the Patriots or not. “I know the things, who I am. But as far as that, I can't really speak on it right now. But just my whole time here in New England has been a blessing.
“I've learned so much about myself, about great teammates, unbelievable coaching. So I just see how it goes.”
Newton threw for three TDs in a game for the first time in three seasons, completing 21 passes for 242 yards, leading the Patriots to points on three of their five second-half possessions.
Both tight end Devin Asiasi (26-yarder) and Sony Michel (31-yarder) took in Newton TD passes for their first six-point ventures of the season, both in the fourth quarter.
And Newton caught his second pass, his first TD pass of the season too, from WR Jakobi Meyers in the third quarter.
“There is nothing, no one, nothing, that was going to get me out of the spirit that I was in,” Newton said of playing a game in January in Foxboro. “Everything meshed in ways that we wanted it to mesh. Obviously we hit a lull there (in the first half), but we knew we just needed to keep going and keep plugging away. That's what we did.
“Success brings a different swagger, a different comfort. Obviously scoring touchdowns, back-to-back touchdowns, will kind of do it for anybody.”
Even Patriots coach Bill Belichick noted a bit of a difference in Newton.
“He had a great week (in practice) and came in with a lot of energy,” Belichick said of Newton’s preparation. “He did a great job executing the game plan and getting things right. We made some in-game adjustments and overall he did a pretty job of it.
“Coming in, we were 6-9, we could have performed better. All we could do was be 7-9 – that doesn’t erase the other games that were played this year, “ Belichick added, as the Patriots now have their fewest wins since five taken in 2000. “I have nothing but respect for Cam and the way that he has approached every day that he’s been here.”
The feeling was mutual and Newton wishes that the effort could have resulted in more wins.
“I respected him (Belichick) prior to not even knowing him. I respect him even more just because being around him,” Newton said. “The guy is just a walking historian of knowledge. He's probably forgot more football than I know.
“There's no question why they've had so much success in this franchise. He's such a master of focusing on the details. I keep going back to it. We didn't do it enough this year.”
Newton scored 12 rushing TDs this season for the Patriots, two shy of his own NFL record.
“I need to get better,” Newton added. “That's what it all comes down to. For me, I'm such a stickler about did you win, did you win, doesn't matter what the statistics were, did you win?”
After two decades of Tom Brady as the Patriots' QB, could anyone have replaced him?
“2020 was a weird year,” Newton continued. “You got to understand I didn't really get the full effect, too, because we didn't have any fans. That was a regret for me.
“I was anticipating just playing in front of the fans in Foxboro or New England. I've had the opportunity to play against the Patriots obviously with the other team. Seeing how emphatic they were about their team, I just wanted to witness it. I know that would have probably been cool to experience.
“With me being such an emotional-energy type of guy, not having the fans there to give you that extra boost, who knows what would have happened?”
“I think for me, my legacy is all I have as a man.
“We came up short a lot. My focus was to make as much of an impact that I could for the people on this team,” Newton said. “I came in with the mentality each and every day to try to get better, to try to impact lives in a positive way, and to be receptive of change.
“It was a lot of things that I had to disassociate myself from. That was on the field as well as off the field. I've learned over time, my main focus was just to impact this locker room as best as I could. I tried. That's the only thing I can say at the end. My whole time in New England has been a blessing.”
