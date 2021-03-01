FOXBORO — In past years, the New England Revolution may have been off to Portugal or to Florida to enhance their preparations for the upcoming MLS season.
But in these COVID-19 seasons of soccer, the Revolution are just happy to be kicking the ball around at their training facility adjacent Gillette Stadium.
“I’m sure it (the coronavirus) has impacted everyone in the league,” New England head coach Bruce Arena said after a workout Monday in Foxboro.
The Revolution will spend three weeks in Foxboro and another three weeks in an MLS compound in Los Angeles with a series of exhibition matches planned.
“The blueprint in the last two or three weeks are to get the guys to match fitness and in competition, which we’ve accomplished,” Arena said. “Certainly, at the start of preseason here in Foxboro, we need to move the players along with it — their fitness, their touch, team tactics, and those type of things.”
Last season, New England advanced to the MLS Eastern Conference final as a No. 8 seed, losing a bid for a sixth conference championship in a 1-0 match to Columbus.
MLS players reported to work Monday with the anticipation of an April 17 start to the season. MLS players will undergo a seven-day quarantine period, medical exams, and testing prior to the official team training start date of March 8. The new preseason reporting date allows for six weeks of training before the MLS commences on its 26th season of operation.
“A number of players have been here some weeks now working hard and you can see that the fitness level was pretty good for the start of preseason,” Arena said. “That’s something that’s a real positive and we hope we can move them along a lot quicker.
“I think one thing that’s a big difference with our team this year — we have not had a full year with this team. Our coaching staff came in at the middle of 2019, and then 2020 was a completely awkward year with the league shutting down in early March. Then, having a four-month break and then having a reduced schedule and all of that. 2020 was a hectic year for everyone in the league.”
Arena and his staff are always scouring the globe for an additional player or two, but not being able to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions and gauging a player’s capabilities on film has not beebn conducive to a contract offer.
“We basically could not go on the road and see players play, which we obviously would have preferred to have done looking at players in Europe and South America,” Arena said. “We weren’t able to do that. We had to go on tape, by evaluations by people we know in those areas, that type of thing.
“So it was certainly an impact and hopefully we did a good enough job and we brought in the right kind of players to complement our roster.
“I think we’ll bring in possibly another player before the season starts, and then evaluate where we are during the season and see if there’s any additions we need to make in the summer transfer window.”
In the abbreviated and reconfigured 2020 MLS schedule, the Revolution played Philadelphia six times and Montreal five times as MLS opted to reduce travel and the risk for contagion of the corona virus.
“We never played everyone in our conference, we didn’t play anyone out of conference,” Arena said. “It was just a weird year. We were never together in a complete season.
“This year, hopefully, is the year we’re going to be together for a full season,” he added. “The positive part is that we know each other now. I think we’ve built a roster that is stronger than we’ve had in previous years. Hopefully, that adds up to some more success during the regular season.”
