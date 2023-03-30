It is something that has been more rare on area golf courses over the years than a hole in one. In fact, it’s something that has never even been seen before on the links surrounding the Attleboro area — a high school girls golf team.

That is, until this coming week, when the Bishop Feehan High girls golf team will tee off for its initial season Tuesday at Heather Hill Country Club.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.