ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been four months since the whistle last sounded for the start of an MLS match for the New England Revolution.
Naturally, the players are anxious to return to action Thursday night in the “MLS is Back” three-match round robin format, and so is coach Bruce Arena.
“I’m as anxious as anyone to see how our team’s going to perform, but I think we have the makings of a real good team,” Arena said Wednesday after a team workout in Orlando, Fla. “I think we have the makings of a good team.”
“The thing that’s going to be interesting about this tournament is that it’s just simply an unknown because teams have been away since the beginning of March,” added Arena, who is in his first full season as New England’s technical director. “We’ve had basically no preseason games, at this point. We don’t know about our fitness, the conditions are going to be very challenging.
“So there’s a lot of unknown. So you ask me, ‘What do I know about our team?’ I think I know a lot about our team. However, there’s going to be a lot of question marks in regards to how odd this competitions falls and the loss of time we’ve had.”
New England has an 8 p.m. match slated against Montreal and then is off for a week until a July 16 match against D.C. United.
“I know a lot more about the players now,” Arena said. “Actually, the break that we’ve had, even though I didn’t prefer to have it, gave us a lot of time to evaluate some things. When we started the season we were missing a number of players through injury. Those players are back now. They’ve helped strengthen our roster and have allowed us to do some other things.”
The Revolution, who are without only Luis Caicedo for duty, are in the controlled environment of the Disney World Complex, but Arena said that is not a substantial hardship.
“We have no complaints,” Arena said. “There’s going to be issues along the way with everything — with testing for the virus every other day. We’re getting on busses and traveling to training and all of that.
“It gets a little bit of wear and tear on you mentally, but for the most part, our guys have had a real good approach to the whole thing. This is what we’d rather be doing anyway instead of just sitting quarantined in a house or an apartment in Boston.
“I don’t know why anyone would be complaining about being here. This is what we do for a living and we’re going to get the opportunity to do it.”
New England strengthened its roster with the signing of former Chicago Fire defender-midfielder Matt Polster. The 27-year-old returns to MLS after spending the 2019 season with the Scottish Premiereship’s Rangers FC. Polster played from 2015-18 with Chicago, appearing in 82 matches.
“Matt is a talented player, very athletic, and technically sound,” Arena said. “His experience in MLS and his ability to play in multiple positions makes him a great addition to our roster.”
With the MLS instituting a five-player substitution format for the tournament, coaches and players believe that with limited training and along with the heat and humidity in Florida, it will serve as a welcome change.
“As our sport continues to grow globally the athletes are much improved in terms of their physical conditioning, the technology of the game, with the balls, the equipment, the fields, all of that,” Arena said. “Everything’s faster. You’re playing 90 minutes in different conditions.
“These are the things you do every day with teams. Whether you’re in a bubble or not, or you’re going on a long road trip, it’s the same thing.
“If your team is a real team and they want to play and they want to be successful, they find ways to overcome any of these small, little issues in life. “Maybe there’s a day where the meal isn’t good, the bus is late, we have a thunderstorm. Come on, let’s get on with it — that’s generally our attitude.
“There’s nothing here that really is troubling to our team. We have no excuses. There are really no excuses from our end. We don’t find anything here to be that difficult that we can’t deal with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.