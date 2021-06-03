ATTLEBORO — Family and friends of injured Bishop Feehan High School hockey player A.J. Quetta have assembled to sponsor a “Quetta Cup 2021 Pond Hockey” tournament June 26-27 at New England Sports Village.
The “3 on 3” tournament with no goalies is open to men and women as well as high school age girls and boys. Competition will be conducted in various age divisions. The men’s bracket would be for anyone 18 years and older. There will be an A/B and a C/D divisions.
Teams or individuals are eligible to register. All proceeds from the event will help to defray medical expenses for the Bishop Feehan High senior, who was injured during a game in January.
Each team will play three, 30-minute round robin games with teams then qualifying for a playoff bracket. Teams may be composed of five or more players. For further information and registration visit the website www.quettacup2021.com. All registration fees are tax deductible and include a team jersey for each player.
