ATTLEBORO — After scoring merely one goal in their season debut, the Northeast Generals returned to the ice the following night at the New England Sports Village to tally seven goals in a 7-6 victory over the Maine Nordiques as their North American Hockey League season began.
Cam Gaudette, Ethan Destefani, Gerard Marretta and Trevor Smith scored second period goals for the Generals in winning the second game. Tyler Cooper put the Generals in front at the 12-minute mark of the first period, intercepting a Nordique pass and creating a breakaway bid.
Ethan Racz tended goal for the Generals, totaling 29 saves.
Beginning their fourth NAHL Tier II season, the Generals suffered a 5-1 season opening loss against the Maine, a a first year franchise. Nordique goalie Connor Androwlewicz stonewalled the Generals through two periods before Cooper scored the lone goal for the host team.
The Generals are now off to Blaine, Minnesota for the next four games as they take part in the 16th annual NAHL Showcase tournament. They will return home to the New England Sports Village for a 3-game weekend series against the Jamestown Rebels Sept. 27-29.
