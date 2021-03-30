FOXBORO — There have been few days off for Matt Judon.
Through his five-year NFL career, the outside linebacker with the Baltimore Ravens has missed just two games, and that was only due to his being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last season for a pair of outings.
Not only did the New England Patriots need a durable and dependable player, an NFL veteran, but they also needed a pass rusher on the edge, something Judon has performed with proficiency.
“I’m just happy that they scouted and did their research,” Judon said of becoming a member of the Patriots’ defensive unit. “As you see throughout the years, the Patriots are a well-detailed organization.
“I’m excited to be here,” he added. “They (Patriots) thought that I could play here and play well, so I’m excited to get it going.”
The Patriots signed the free agent to a four-year contract for $56 million, including $32 million in guaranteed salary.
The 28-year-old linebacker was a long-shot fifth-round draft pick in 2016 by Baltimore out of Grand Valley (Michigan) State.
“It moved fast,” Judon said of being wooed by New England among the pool of available linebackers in free agency. “It was a good experience, it was calls back and forth from my agents and within three hours we had a deal.”
Judon was thrilled to be wanted not just by any other NFL team, but by the Patriots, a familiar AFC rival.
“It worked out how it was supposed to work out. I think I am in the best situation possible for my football career,” he said of coming to New England.
The 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Ravens were the best of Judon’s career. He recorded a combined 15 1/2 sacks over those two seasons, and two seasons ago, forced four fumbles in 2019. Judon also recorded a combined 23 tackles for a loss over that span, becoming a Pro Bowl selection both seasons.
“I’ve seen how it goes,” Judon said of free agency and being rewarded for his work. “I’m where I’m supposed to be and I think I’m going to make the best out of this for my career, and for the team I’m playing for, which is the Patriots.”
Judon arrives in New England with a reputation for being a team leader and an unmistakable locker room presence.
“I’m always going to be smiling, always going to be laughing, and we’re going to have fun,” Judon said. “At the end of the day, I love to win. The more we win, the more I smile.
“I’m going to work as hard as anybody,” Judon said in his meet-and-greet session. “I’m going to enjoy the game, the fans, the experience just as much as anybody.”
Judon has 49 starts over five seasons and 76 games, appearing in all 16 games of the 2017, ’18 and ’19 seasons. He has totaled 34.5 QB sacks as a Raven with 167 first-hit tackles and 103 QB pressures.
“I’m just excited to be here,” Judon said. “I’m excited to spend some time here and get to know everybody. You see all the championship posters and all the people that played here. So, right now I’m just getting a full rush of Patriots’ stuff. It’s just new to me, it’s a new experience.”
