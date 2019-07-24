Amanda Mangano was a diehard soccer girl.
She lived and breathed the sport so much she debated attending a private school instead of Mansfield High, hoping it would help her earn a scholarship to a high-level, collegiate soccer program.
That all changed rather quickly after she stepped on the track as a freshman.
“I genuinely didn’t think I would fall in love with track when I first started,” said Mangano, who was a four-year standout both indoors and outdoors for the Hornet program. “When I got into high school, one of the soccer moms was like, ‘You should try doing track because on the (soccer) field, you’re pretty fast.’ So, it was the first practice and I remember beating one of the freshmen boys. I remember thinking, ‘I have to do this.’
“I think after the first meet I knew it was where I belonged. I loved it. I loved the people. And I loved just like the experience of it, it was great. And four years later, now I’m going to college for track.”
Mangano, who attended New Balance Nationals as a sophomore, has committed to Division I Northeastern University for both indoor and outdoor track. She will join former Foxboro High Warrior Shraeya Srinivasan, who is going into her junior year in the Huskies program.
“It was one of my top choices going into the college process,” Mangano said. “I was talking with other schools (UMass Amherst, Maine, University of Rhode Island, Springfield, Quinnipiac and Brown ‘for a hot second’) and definitely keeping my options open, but Northeastern on an academic standpoint was what I wanted. And in the long run, that is what’s important for me.”
Mangano will study biochemistry with expectations it will put her on a pre-med track.
“So, it was really important for me to find a school that would make me successful as a student as well as an athlete,” she said.
Mangano was a fixture around the Hockomock League throughout her four years (eight seasons) of Mansfield track. She was frequently a multi-event winner in league meets, leading the way for the Hornets in the sprints and jumps. The Hornets won the Kelley Rex Division title her senior year after both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Mangano participated in the 55 meter, 4x200 relay, high jump and long jump during the winter. And in the spring, she ran the 100 and 200 meters, anchored the 4x100 relay and took part in the high jump and long jump.
Her spring season senior year was unprecedented.
In four combine individual events — 100 meter, 200 meter, high jump, long jump — Mangano lost just one time during dual meets. Combined, she was 18-1 as she won the 100 meter in all five dual meets, the high jump in all five dual meets, the 200 meter in each of the four meets she participated in, and the long jump in four of the five dual meets.
In her senior year, Mangano placed third in the Hockomock League in both the 100 meter and 200 meter, with a fourth-place finish in the long jump. She took fourth at the Division 2 Championships for her performance in the 100 meter prior to claiming seventh at the All-State level. Mangano was also a member of the 4x100 relay team that took third at the Division 2 Championships before placing seventh at both the All-State and New England competitions.
Her senior spring followed her indoor season in which she won the high jump in four of five dual meets and went on to take third in the Hockomock League. She placed fourth in the 55 meters at the league meet and Division 2 Championships. And in the long jump, she placed in the top five in every dual meet with one win and a pair of runner-up finishes. And she eventually took fifth in the Hockomock and in Division 2.
Mangano said one of her favorite meets was the Hockomock League Championships her junior year. She was a double-winner in both the 100 meter and high jump (personal best 5-foot-4) and took one runner-up finish in the long jump.
“One of my favorite memories was when my relay broke the school record,” Mangano said. “A girl on my track team read the time wrong so we had all felt like we did terrible, but then my coach came up to us and said, ‘Congratulations, guys!’ We had absolutely no idea. That was one of my favorite memories because the look on some of my teammates faces, we went from like being in tears because this was All-States and thought we ruined our chances of going on to New Englands.”
Her track resume goes on longer than her 100 meter time.
Mangano was on the Hornets 4x100 relay team that took third at the New England Championships with individual third-place finishes in both the 55 meter and high jump at the Division 2 Championships.
As a sophomore, she earned a trip to New Balance Nationals with the 4x200 indoor relay team that also included Jordan Brill-Cass, Julia Harrison and Angela Corkery. The group previously took third at All-States and sixth at the New England meet in the 4x200 event. It was Mangano’s lone trip to nationals.
“The group of girls I went with was great,” she said. “It was exciting. Everyone is just so good there, it was awesome.”
The entire four-year experience was something she would not have imagined. But she took it and ran with it, and now she’s going Division I.
“I think going into high school I was thinking, ‘All right, time to start looking at colleges for soccer.’” Mangano said. “And I think, probably the end of my freshman year, was crying the (track) season was over. I think that’s when I knew, ‘OK, track is definitely what I want to continue with.’”
