PROVIDENCE -- Ed Cooley is blunt when he talks about the status of his Providence College men's basketball team.
After 10 days of COVID-19 protocol, including himself being in quarantine, Cooley is not sure who will suit up for the Friars' 5 p.m. tipoff at The Dunk Thursday against Georgetown.
"We'll go with the guys who are able to go and go from there," Cooley said, not commenting on how many players were available for practice sessions on Tuesday Wednesday.
Estimates are that from three to nine Friars were affected by COVID-19. The Friars were in Creighton, preparing to play a Tuesday night game when positive tests began filtering in among the PC players. As a result, Friar games against Connecticut and Seton Hall were also postponed.
Cooley indicated that at no time in the 10 days since has there been more than a half-dozen players working out at the Ruane Center, "way less. It's difficult to prepare because you don't know who you're going to have."
It will be a game-time decision who is healthy to play, who will start, who will come off of what will, undoubtedly, be a short bench.
"We will have a minimum of seven players, I cross our fingers," Cooley said. "The (Big East) rules say that you got to do it," Cooley said of having at least seven players and one coach available by game time.
"It may get ugly here or there, but the fact that we're playing at home, hopefully we can make some shots and get to the free throw line," Cooley said, having his first practice since the pause in play on Tuesday. "All I'm trying to do is win by one (point).
"It's our first time in a pause, I called coaches around the country and asked them what they did," Cooley said. "Making sure the conditioning of the players, those who are able to participate can get up and down (the floor), try to do strength and conditioning.
"More importantly is the mental factor, being positive on where we're at. Let's not focus on the things that happened in the past -- losing this game, not playing that game."
PC (14-2, 4-1) had a game in December at Georgetown postponed due to COVID-19, one of four scratched on the season thus far for the Hoyas (6-8, 0-3), who enter on a four-game losing skid.
"They (Georgetown) haven't had enough guys on the floor together for a period of time," Cooley said of the Hoyas, who experienced their own health issues. "They're still searching for their overall team chemistry.
"We were in a similar situation with Georgetown, last year they were coming off of a pause. Our game changed their season, they went on an incredible run and went on to win the Big East championship."
"It was an experience for us, going out to Omaha (Creighton), we had a decent game plan and then we had some players not feeling well. The protocol is that if there are some symptoms, we will test. And one by one -- when it spreads, it spreads fast. It was rampant."
The Friars returned to campus and tested regularly "and sure enough a lot of positives came through," Cooley confirmed. "We shut down and kept everybody isolated. Now we're trying to get back on track.
"We can't control what this virus has done -- we can control our energy, our effort.
"Hopefully our experience can help us coming out of this pause, guys know what they have to do to try to win the game."