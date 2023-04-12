PROVIDENCE – Under the tutelage of former Bishop Feehan High and Williams College basketball great Matt Freeman, who was a student-athlete and later an assistant coach at Braintree High, Molly Reagan has become the newest member of the women’s basketball coaching staff at Providence College.

Reagan, a six-foot forward who played at Liberty College, will become the Associate Director of Player Development under new Friars women's basketball head coach Erin Batth.