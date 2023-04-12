PROVIDENCE – Under the tutelage of former Bishop Feehan High and Williams College basketball great Matt Freeman, who was a student-athlete and later an assistant coach at Braintree High, Molly Reagan has become the newest member of the women’s basketball coaching staff at Providence College.
Reagan, a six-foot forward who played at Liberty College, will become the Associate Director of Player Development under new Friars women's basketball head coach Erin Batth.
During her days at Braintree High under Freeman, Reagan scored 1,100 career points and led the Wamps to back-to-back MIAA Division 1 State titles in 2014 and 2015.
Reagan average 12 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior playing for Freeman, being a consensus All-State and All-Bay State League selection.
“A 1,000-point scorer, a two-time state champion – she’s a great kid, a great player and one of the brightest students I’ve ever had,” Freeman said.
Reagan coached with Freeman for two seasons at Braintree High, in addition to coaching the New England Exposure AAU team.
Reagan graduated from Liberty in 2017, the Flames winning 24 games during her senior season, winning the Big South Conference Tournament title and securing an NCAA Tournament berth.
“I love her energy and enthusiasm,” Batth said. “She has coached at multiple levels and is coming from a high-academic institution (Carnegie Mellon for two seasons), she has learned from one of the best in the business in Head Coach Jacquie Hullah.
“I have the utmost confidence in Molly’s ability to help our student-athletes thrive and develop in all areas of their lives and she brings a solid foundation of experience with her in skill development, recruiting, scheduling, workouts, community service and video.”
Reagan joins new Batth additions to the PC coaching staff, Sheana Vega (Charlotte) as Director of Women's Basketball Operations; Kaili McLaren (Maryland, UC-Santa Barbara) as an assistant coach; Valerie Nainima (Michigan) as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator; and Reyna Frost (Michigan) as an assistant coach.
“She was an absolutely brilliant student,” Freeman said of Reagan being enrolled in his advanced placement courses. “When I got the job at Braintree I found out that she was coaching on the South Shore and she was our top assistant. She was a terrific assistant coach too. I could tell that she really wanted to be at the college coaching level.”