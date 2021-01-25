ATTLEBORO — Former Foxboro High Warrior goalie Espen Reager turned aside 22 shots and came up big by denying four power play opportunities in goal for the Northeast Generals’ Tier 3 team in a 4-0 victory over the Bay State Bobcats over the weekend.
Reager stopped 15 Bobcat shots over the first two periods as Northeast improved to 18-6, atop the East Division with 36 points for a 23-point advantage over second-place New Jersey.
Payton Felix scored the game-winner for the Generals at 12:15 of the second period.
Northeast then added a trio of third period goals with Carson Asper (at11:21), Nolan Menulli (at 15:50) and Nick Abourn (at 18:35) scoring.
Northeast came back with an 11-1 victory over Bay State at the New England Sports Village.
Asper scored four goals in the win, including three in the first period at 3:38, a power play at 6:21 and at 17:02.
Asper scored one of the Generals’ seven second period goals. which also included a penalty shot by Sean Gorman (at 12:11). Deacon More netted a pair of goals as well in the blowout.
The Northeast Generals Tier 2 team split a pair of games at the Middletown (N.J.) Ice World with the Titans.
New Jersey won the first game of the series 3-2 in overtime, tying the score at 2-2 at 18:06 of the third period.
For Northeast, Alex Tertyshny (at 3:31 from Brent Keefer and Tyler Cooper) put the Generals on the scoreboard in the second period.
Dalton Wright (at 2:44 from Dave Andreychuk and Keefer) netted a third period goal.
Hugo Haas totaled 24 saves in goal.
The Generals won the second game of the series 6-3 with three goals in the first period to start the scoring.
Scoring for the Generals were Alex Davis (at 1:04), Cooper (a power play at 4:28) and Liam McCanney (at 7:17).
Tertyshny added a second period goal (at 6:10), while Matt Yeager (at 0:43) and Andreychuk (at 15:16) netted third period goals.
Anton Castro tended goal for the Generals, totaling 33 saves, collecting 11 in each period.
