ATTLEBORO — Former Attleboro High basketball star Rebecca Hardt, who still ranks as the Bombardiers’ second all-time leading scorer, died in her sleep on Tuesday at the age of 46.
A 6-foot-1 forward for the Bombardiers, Hardt amassed 1,221 points from 1990-94, was a three-time Sun Chronicle All-Star in basketball.
Hardt dominated the inside with help from teammate Nikki Lima-Correia, a guard who acted as the other leader of Attleboro’s game plan.
The chemistry between the two was instant as varsity starters from their first day together on the court to their last day under late AHS coach Jay Gilmore.
“We had talked in middle school about us two coming (into high school) together,” Lima-Correia said Wednesday. “People were talking about about ‘Oh, when these two come together they can make a splash or make a mark.’ Everyone was so excited. When her and I got there, from Day 1, the chemistry with her and I was like nothing else.”
Lima-Correia recalled that Hardt’s laid-back attitude to the game didn’t hinder Hardt’s performance in the slightest.
“Rebecca didn’t care about accolades, or the stats, or being the No. 1 girl,” Lima-Correia said. “She just went out there and played. I say it about her all the time, I don’t think she realized how good she really was because she was just dominating, but she was humble. She’d kind of go through the motions and still give you a double-double.”
The same person off the court, Hardt continued to stay in touch with her ex-teammate well after her basketball career ended. Hardt worked as an admin and training executive for Uniqure, a gene therapy company, and was a Bryant University student after high school graduation.
Lima-Correia characterized Hardt as being fun, loving and happy all the time.
“We’ve always stayed in contact,” Lima-Correia said. “We would text back and forth here and there. ... On July 16, I was just with her because her father had just passed. She reached out and said she’d love if I could be there. We were just fooling around and was Rebecca was Rebecca. She was remembering her father, great things about her father, we were talking basketball, us playing and our families. We just talked about her families and what was going on.”
Lima said that even with a lapse in communication, the two picked up right where they left off, noting that Hardt’s friendly nature was just who she was as a person.
“We never skipped a beat,” Lima said. “Months could go by where we didn’t catch up, but as soon as we got in touch, we never stopped talking. That’s who she was. She wanted to be friends with everybody and make everybody happy, and she did. And it was effortless because of her smile and who she was as a person. She was so nice, so happy.”
Hardt’s uncle, Brad Burt, recalled that Hardt’s ability to light up a room was similar to that of her father, Dave, who was a member of the first class of inductees into the Attleboro High Hall of Fame in the 1990s, and died in June.
“I’ve known Rebecca since she was kid and she was the happiest, funniest person I’ve ever known,” Burt said. “When Rebecca walked into the room, they all got excited. We knew there was going to be some fun. That was the type of person she was. When she walked into the room, you know you were going to have some fun.
“She was just a great person,” Burt added. “Really, just stunned when I heard the news. 317 Bishop Street is where the Hardt family grew up and we would go there to have fun. We’d go there and keep the party going. We just had a good relationship, she made people feel comfortable.”
Rebecca is survived by her son, Colin. Service information will be announced once funeral arrangements have been made.
