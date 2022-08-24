tsc-spt-GBB-RebeccaHardtNikkiLima
Rebecca Hardt, left, with Nikki Lima. Hardt passed away at the age of 46 on Tuesday.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ATTLEBORO — Former Attleboro High basketball star Rebecca Hardt, who still ranks as the Bombardiers’ second all-time leading scorer, died in her sleep on Tuesday at the age of 46.

A 6-foot-1 forward for the Bombardiers, Hardt amassed 1,221 points from 1990-94, was a three-time Sun Chronicle All-Star in basketball.

