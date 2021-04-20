NORTH ATTLEBORO — The unbeaten, Davenport Division champion North Attleboro High football team has been well served in placing the ball in the hands of junior quarterback Tyler DeMattio.
The Rocketeer came onto Tozier-Cassidy Field on Thanksgiving Day of 2018 at halftime as a freshman and dazzled the Bombardiers of Attleboro to win the L.G. Balfour Trophy as North Attleboro took a 20-7 win. DeMattio has continued to dazzle, add to his resume and contribute to the rich tradition of the Rocketeers’ football program.
Having led the Rocketeers to five victories in five starts this season, DeMattio has one more gridiron conquest in mind for the Fall 2 football season — beat the Bombardiers once again Saturday morning at Community Field in the 100th renewal of the rivalry.
The last time that DeMattio had the ball in his hands as the Rocketeers’ quarterback at Community Field was the Thanksgiving Day game of 2019. North scored on its first series but that was it, losing by one touchdown to the Bombardiers.
DeMattio has accounted for two-thirds of the Rocketeers’ points (158) this season, rushing for eight touchdowns, tossing eight TD passes and kicking 14 PATs for 110 total points.
DeMattio has also been responsible for better than half of the 1,664 yards of offense (1,161 rushing, 505 passing) by the Rocketeers.
“I love getting all the carries, there’s nothing better,” DeMattio said of accepting and shouldering the responsibilities. “It’s always going to be a battle against Attleboro.
“I’m pumped to be playing in The Century Game and to be playing at Community Field.”
DeMattio has a combined offensive yards total of 958 — 453 yards rushing (a 7.6 yard per carry average) and 505 yards passing. DeMattio has completed better than 60 percent of his passes (33-for-58) and has just one interception.
“There’s nobody like him, that ability to throw the ball and the ability to run the ball like that,” North Attleboro High Athletic Director and former football coach Kurt Kummer said.
There have been composites before wearing Rocketeer red — a Jack Rioux, a Carl Hebert, a Jimmy Johnson — but no one as unique.
“There’s no comparison,” said Attleboro High coach Mike Strachan, himself a former Rocketeer quarterback. “He is so unique — he wants the ball, that’s why you have to respect him. He works so hard every play. He doesn’t take a play off.”
DeMattio and the rest of the Rocketeers admit that leaving Community Field on Thanksgiving Day 2019, with a 13-7 loss, leaving North with its first losing season (4-7) in a quarter century reminded everyone of what was necessary to return the Big Red to greatness.
“I don’t think that there’s been anybody that would be a fair comparison,” North Attleboro coach Donny Johnson said of DeMattio’s determination and skill sets. “We’ve had quarterbacks, but he’s a running back who can play quarterback.
“He’s the most physical running quarterback that we’ve had and the spread offense allows him to be that way. He really is unique.”
As COVID-19 restricted team workouts during the spring and summer of 2020, DeMattio and the Rocketeers focused on individual and position training sessions within CDC, state local and school guidelines.
“I was ready for the start of the (Fall 2) season, we did a lot of workouts,” DeMattio said. “We’ve been doing a lot of conditioning, a lot of team workouts and that created team chemistry.”
That is, the Rocketeers of 2019 were young, while the Penta brothers, Jared and Matt, were both injured.
“We had so much time off, we really bonded,” DeMattio said, citing the leadership of captains Jacob Silva, Harry Bullock and Jared Penta. “Especially with the season that we had last year, it was tough. We wanted to show everyone what we were actually made of.
“We have so far. We just have to top it off with a big win against Attleboro.”
When DeMattio lined up behind junior center Jared Vacher to take the snap, he had surrounding weapons like he never had before. The Penta brothers were back healthy while Alex McCoy, Tommy Whalen, Colby Feid and Silva were seniors with game experience.
DeMattio had a 6-foot-7 tight end in Robbie Donovan along with players with promise in the skill positions in juniors Danny Curran and Garrett Inglese as well as sophomore Nathan Shultz.
“We knew coming in that we could be a good team, just because of how hard that we worked in the offseason,” DeMattio said,
North Attleboro has outscored foes 158-48 this season. In the opener against Canton, the Rocketeers produced 41 points, with DeMattio throwing for 138 yards and rushing for 73 yards and three TDs.
“After that first game, we started rolling — our pass game, our run game and the defense was crazy good,” DeMattio said. “We were putting everything together.”
North Attleboro scored 48 points the next weekend against Sharon, with DeMattio watching the rout from the sidelines during the second half.
In putting 41 points on the Raymond Beaupre Field scoreboard against Oliver Ames, DeMattio threw four TD passes, covering 38, 65, 10 and 34 yards.
DeMattio scored all 14 points for North in beating Stoughton, while rushing for 150 yards.
Then DeMattio scored all 14 Rocketeer points in beating Foxboro, rushing for 123 yards to go with 15 carries for gains of five yards or more, all while engineering the historic, 92-yard, 20-play game-winning drive over a nearly 10-minute span.
“I didn’t carry the ball much at the start of the game (seven for 40 yards), but in the second half, we have so many weapons, they (Foxboro) didn’t know who was going to get the ball,” DeMattio said.
“It’s definitely been different this (COVID-19) year with the fall season canceled and all the restrictions,” he added, “but with the energy that we’ve had, we get that energy that from the seniors, from each other.
“It was weird getting back out there playing a competitive sport.”
DeMattio had traded in his cleats during the fall for his golf bag. He became one of the regular top three scorers for coach Steve Nelson’s North Attleboro High golf team, which captured the No. 2 spot at the Hockomock League Championship Tournament.
As soon as DeMattio cleans his football cleats of muck and mud after this weekend, he’ll be polishing his baseball cleats and preparing to take an infield spot for coach Mike Hart and the Rocketeers’ baseball team.
“It was tough our first game, our first time out there, but we got used to it pretty fast,” DeMattio said of adapting to the pace of play on the football field. “Especially for the seniors, this is the last year, we were so grateful to have a season at all. A lot of us want to play college football, so for the junior class, it’s given us a lot of opportunities.
“Playing the 100th game, with all of the Attleboro-North tradition, it’s going to be great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.