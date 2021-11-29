NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was a never-ending progression in the performance of the North Attleboro High football team — from a season-opening 14-point humbling at the hands of Bishop Feehan High to this week’s supreme test of competition, the MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl game.
The Rocketeers (8-3) will be opposed by unbeaten No. 1 seed Marblehead (11-0) Thursday at Gillette Stadium with a 3 p.m. kickoff.
North Attleboro will be making its 11th Super Bowl appearance, having already taken home state championships in 1973, ’74, ’93, ’97, ’98, ’99 and ’02.
“I wouldn’t say ‘surprised,’ said North Attleboro High senior running back and linebacker Tyler Bannon, the MVP of the Thanksgiving Day game with Attleboro High. “We took it game by game, and we know what we need to do to win.
“Everything has come together, game by game and it’s just gotten better,” added Bannon, a North captain, of recovering from that first loss of the season, and then a double-overtime loss to Mansfield.
Another springboard to success was rallying during the second half at Macktaz Field to beat MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl finalist King Philip by one point
“We played awful against Feehan, but that overtime game with Mansfield was the game that got us started,” Bannon said of competing harder. “At the time, we didn’t know who we were. But in that game (against Mansfield), we found out that we were a tough football team. We felt confident that if we compete like that for a whole game, we could win.”
North held a 15-7 halftime lead over Mansfield, but went scoreless during the second half and dropped a two-point decision to the Hornets.
Bannon will be making his third appearance at Gillette Stadium. He was at a Patriots game last season and viewed North’s 2017 Super Bowl game there in the 10th appearance by the Rocketeers in a state championship game, resulting in a 35-33 shootout loss to St. John’s of Shrewsbury.
“We came together as a team, everyone know what they had to do,” Bannon said of the Rocketeers executing better on offense, finding a run-pass rhythm and playing stout defense.
Even a one-TD loss to Foxboro with the Davenport Division title in the Hockomock League at stake could not deter the Big Red. North responded with a 30-point win over Oliver Ames, a 35-point win over Stoughton and then a 42-point win over Plymouth North in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs.
“It was every single kid on every single play doing their job — game by game, week by week,” Bannon said. “Everybody was doing better every single day in practice and that translated onto the field.”
Senior captain, running back, quarterback and linebacker Tyler DeMattio ranks as one of the most dynamic players in the Hockomock League with his power running in bowling over defenders, and his ability to twist and turn and find space for more yards.
“I knew that coming into this season, if we established what we had, we knew how far we could go,” DeMattio said. “With the guys that we had I knew there was definitely an opportunity to win some games after losing those first two games (to Bishop Feehan and Mansfield).”
“We got better as a team,” added DeMattio, who was also the architect of the Rocketeers’ 6-0, Davenport Division champion Fall-2 spring season. “Early in the year, the defense was keeping us in games and then we started to establish an offense,” DeMattio said in surrendering his QB duties to strong-armed freshman Chae Frisoli (seven TD passes) and moving alongside Bannon in the backfield.
“We were able to pound the ball on teams,” DeMattio said.
Offensive coordinator Paul Sullivan found seams for Frisoli to create a passing game with Gavin Wells and Joe Munley, along with Danny Curran and Nathan Shultz contributing yards in various roles.
“Chase (Frisoli) has taken on his role and though we don’t pass the ball much, maybe 10 times a game,” DeMattio said of the run-pass mix. “We’ve been able to switch it in and out. We’ve established what we want to do.”
DeMattio has been a difference-maker in the words of North coach Don Johnson during the postseason. He scored five rushing TDs against Plymouth North, four more TDs (three rushing, one receiving) against Billerica and two TDs on Thanksgiving Day against Attleboro.
“We take on the personality of our coaches,” DeMattio said of the Big Red staff emphasizing that “the tougher team is going to win, to learn to play every game as if it’s a championship game. That’s what we do, no matter who we’re playing.”
Senior captain and two-way lineman Jared Vacher is not hard to notice, No. 72 is also a difference-maker with his blocking and tackling.
“Those first two games (Bishop Feehan, Mansfield) were pretty rough, but we got more physical as time went on,” the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Vacher said.
Other than Keysun Wise, the rest of North’s offensive and defensive lines are newcomers to varsity competition.
“Definitely, the development and improvement of the line made a difference,” Vacher said, following the guidance of line coach Derek Herber. “We got more physical, played smarter and made less mistakes.
“We’ve executed the game plans that the coaches have formulated pretty well. Everyone is part of a tough team. We wanted to win and we put in 100 percent effort. ”
Vacher thinks back to the preseason and the first month of the regular season when North was finding its way, developing its chemistry in the whole process of becoming a good football team.
“Those first two games were wake-up calls,” Vacher said of starting 0-2. “We started out thinking that we were better than we were. From the Mansfield game on, we kept thinking that we could get better from thereon and peak at the right time — which is exactly what we’re doing.”
