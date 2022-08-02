Twins Padres Baseball
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer reacts after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins, Friday in San Diego.

 Gregory Bull

The Boston Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres on Tuesday afternoon, hours before the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline.

The 32-year-old Hosmer comes to Boston after vetoing a blockbuster trade that involved himself along with a plethora of prospects in exchange for the Washington Nationals' Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Hosmer, who had a no-trade clause with a dozen teams in the league, vetoed the deal before it became official without him included.