The Boston Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres on Tuesday afternoon, hours before the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline.
The 32-year-old Hosmer comes to Boston after vetoing a blockbuster trade that involved himself along with a plethora of prospects in exchange for the Washington Nationals' Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Hosmer, who had a no-trade clause with a dozen teams in the league, vetoed the deal before it became official without him included.
With $39 million owed through 2023-25, the Padres will likely pay out the rest of his season's salary of $7 million while likely eating the rest owed on his contract.
The Red Sox reportedly sent minor league pitcher Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange. Groome was the No. 12 selection overall in the 2016 MLB draft. Minor leaguers Corey Rosier and Max Ferguson were also sent to Boston with Hosmer in the deal, along with cash.
Hosmer was batting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs in 90 games for the Padres this season. He has an OPS+ of 112 and a WAR of 1.3, which is his highest since 2017.