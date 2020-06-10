BOSTON — Two years after the Red Sox won their battle to rename "Yawkey Way" to "Jersey Street" due to racist allegations against the team's late owner Tom Yawkey, the ballclub has stood up again against racial intolerance.
The Red Sox released a statement Wednesday on Twitter supporting former Minnesota Twins outfielder Torii Hunter, who recently remarked that he had a no-trade clause to the Red Sox for the majority of his 19-year career after the five-time All-Star said he had been racially taunted by fans at Fenway Park, including youngsters.
The statement read:
“Torii Hunter’s experience is real. If you doubted him because you’ve never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens. Last year there were 7 reported incidents at Fenway Park where fans used racial slurs. Those are just the ones we know about.
“And it’s not only players. It happens to the dedicated Black employees who work for us on game days. Their uniforms may be different, but their voices and experiences are just as important. We are grateful to anyone who has spoken up and remain committed to using our platform to amplify the many voices who are calling out injustice.
“There are well-established consequences for fans who use racial slurs and hate speech in our venue, and we know we have more work to do. The small group of fans does not represent who we are, but are rather a reflection of larger systemic issues that as an organization we need to address. True change starts from within, and as we identify how we can do better, please know we are listening. We hear you, and we believe you.”
The Red Sox join numerous pro sports franchises that have responded to the nationwide protests focusing on "Black Lives Matter" that have taken place over the past several weeks following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.
The Red Sox became the last team in Major League Baseball to integrate under Yawkey in 1959. While the team's current ownership trio of John Harrington, Tom Werner and Larry Lucchino have sought to deal swiftly with racial taunting of visiting teams at Fenway Park since taking over in 2002, Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones said that he was also taunted in 2017 when fans hurled a bag of peanuts at him.
