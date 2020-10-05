PAWTUCKET — The Boston Red Sox can never have enough arms to throw the baseball.
That was proven extensively enough during the pandemic-shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season for the Red Sox. However, according to Pawtucket Red Sox pitching coach Paul Abbott, there just might be some help funneling its way through the minor-league system in righthanders Bryan Mata and Connor Seabold along with lefthander Jay Groome.
A free agent, a player obtained in a trade, and a pitcher developing within the system, and that’s in addition to Tanner Houck and Darwinzon Hernandez, already in Boston.
Working on developing their craft on a daily basis, without starting pitchers head to the mound every fifth day and without relief pitchers coming in from the bullpen for stylized situations, the Red Sox’ “taxi squad” camp for players on the cusp of major league level was rather eye-opening.
“A lot of guys got better with their secondary pitches and command based off some slight mechanical adjustments,” Abbott said in a camp-ending review of the proceedings at McCoy Stadium, the home of the PawSox.
“It was a great opportunity for pitchers to get outside of their comfort zone in an environment where they’re looking to show that they can take it to the next level,” Abbott said. And that is “without actual stats on the back of their baseball card!”
According to Abbott, not being able to extract a true measure of a pitcher’s potential without minor-league games is a bit difficult. “These guys got better, that’s what was really beneficial,” he said without measuring wins and losses and earned-run averages. “Instead of worrying about the cause and effects, it was a beneficial situation.”
Perhaps the most intriguing pitching prospect is the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Mata, an international free agent signed out of Venezuela in 2016 who’s ranked the No. 3 prospect in the organization.
“He got a little taste of AA last year and the Fall League did him well,” Abbott said. “He’s a young kid (21). This (taxi squad camp) for him, he got a ton of value out of this situation.
“I can’t say enough about this kid. He has a top-shelf fastball, a top-shelf slider. His curveball is above average, and he has an excellent change-up too. It’s hard to squeeze in all those pitches when the first two are so dynamic. He’s exciting as anybody in baseball.”
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Seabold, a righty and projected starter, was obtained in the August trade with Philadelphia and ranks as the No. 12 prospect within the Red Sox organization.
“He’s a grinder out there in the short time I saw him,” Abbott said of Seabold. “His stuff across the board is probably middle-of-the-road or slightly above average. The change-up is a top-of-the-food-chain-type pitch. His fastball grades out, carries better, looks better than the velocity.
“He’ maybe needs to develop his curveball. He’s got a little deception to him. He competes really well, he’s another kid that we need to see more of. I like his makeup.”
Another pitcher with promise is the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Groome, a projected starter. He was a first-round draft pick (the 12th player taken overall) by the Red Sox in 2016 out of prep school in New Jersey. Though he has only pitched in the rookie and Class-A levels, Groome is listed as the No. 8 prospect in the organization.
“Three pitches, smooth delivery, everything is there,” Abbott said of Groome in his limited time with him in Pawtucket. “Seeing how some of the older guys worked was of immense value to him to see how they did it.
“He made some adjustments in his routines, in his bullpens that I think will help accelerate him to the higher levels. Now it’s just a matter of getting in a real setting and a real season. Talking about where do we slot guys for next year, he’s going to be a tough one to figure out where he starts.”
