PAWTUCKET — Were the Pawtucket Red Sox to be making their move toward a Governors’ Cup playoff spot in the International League in mid-July, the situation would be the same for manager Billy McMillon: prepare players, develop players so that they might best be able to contribute to the success of the parent Boston Red Sox.
But without an International League season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PawSox manager finds himself these days back at McCoy Stadium in the same process.
“We’re trying to get everybody prepared in the event of injury or COVID,” McMillon said Sunday of the task at hand in hosting the Red Sox’ “taxi squad” of players for pitching, hitting, defense and weight training at McCoy, which will be closing its doors as the franchise, 50 years at the facility, travels north along Route 146 into Worcester with a new home and a new ballpark.
The PawSox have highly touted prospect Jeter Downs at McCoy for training as well as nine pitchers, including Tanner Houck, Mike Shawaryn, Mike Kickham and Bobby Poyner.
“This is a very unique situation that we are going through,” McMillon said of the PawSox season being cancelled, MLB being on pause, Boston resuming extended preseason training at Fenway Park, and a shortened regular season about to commence in five days.
Most of the near two-dozen players assembled in Pawtucket were not among the players invited to Boston’s resumed workouts. “We’ve been taking it slow, easing guys back into workouts,” McMillon said of the players using both clubhouses, both bullpens and the entire field for social-distancing purposes. All of the regular preseason and pregame rituals of ground balls, fly balls, batting practice and conditioning are factored into the near two hours of workouts.
McMillon is anticipating Boston sending some half-dozen players to Pawtucket for further development once the regular season begins and the customary week-to-week roster moves are made.
“The format is going to be, pitchers arriving to do their work, the position players a little bit later to do their work, and some form of an intrasquad game,” McMillon added. “Just to be back in baseball is something that we all need,” McMillon said. “Hopefully, this will be good for the players and the public in general — in some areas, we’re trying to get back to normal.”
McMillon spent the past two weeks with Boston manager Ron Roenicke and his staff in directing workouts at Fenway Park and Boston College, getting a better grasp on the pandemic protocol for baseball players on and off the field.
“We were able to split and get smaller, manageable working groups,” McMillon said of infield and outfield work, hitting, and pitchers building their arm strength. “We’re going to try and mimic that as best we can here. When larger numbers get here, we’ll use both the home and visiting club bullpens, guys stretching in left field and right field. We’ve got additional weight and training facilities, so to minimize the amount of contact.
“One of the things we did as an organization was to get guys motivated (through virtual workouts),” McMillon said of the Red Sox organization asking its players to be prepared to play at a moment’s notice, pending safety and health guidelines and with the approval of MLB owners and the MLB Players Association.
“Guys were working out pretty regularly, as they had access to facilities,” McMillon said, not surprised that most of the players on hand at McCoy Stadium are in game-ready shape. “Guys were still trying to ramp up if we got the word that we were going to play some minor-league games,” he added. “It’s only been a couple of weeks since that official notice (of the cancellation of minor-league baseball) came. Guys are ready, we’re just going slow.
“They want more volume, but we’re holding them back a little right now. Everybody that’s come here is in shape, they’re ready, they’re chomping at the bit.
“I’ve made it a point to reiterate to the guys that they are the depth (of the organization). They have to take it seriously. I know there’s no fans, no officials, but they are the depth. I’ve been trying to hammer that point that it factors into their (Boston’s) decision-making process.”
Without regular-season games, either at the MLB or International League level, only so much can be gained by intrasquad or simulated games. That aspect is not lost on McMillon in preparing the Boston taxi squad.
“It’s a natural concern, but we’re trying to push these guys because they are the depth of the big-league club. We’re harping on them the importance of doing the right thing, taking advantage of the coaches, the athletic staff so that they are able — to make it as realistic a we can. So that they’re as ready as we can make them under these circumstances.
“It’s imperative that they get out of it as much as they can and make good decisions away from the park — that should you get that call (of a promotion to Boston), you can be up there in a very short time. That’s how we have to approach it. I think the first time it happens, it will really bring it home.
“Everybody is in a good place right now.”
