FOXBORO — If the New England Patriots are going to try and re-establish their running game, this would be the week to do so.
The undefeated Patriots (4-0) travel to the winless Washington Redskins (0-4) on Sunday with Washington among the worst-ranked defenses in the league, and ranking 31st in rushing yards allowed at 147.5 per game.
Pair that along with the possible return of tight end Ben Watson, who would greatly help in the blocking for running backs Sony Michel, James White or Rex Burkhead, and it could be a breakout day for the New England ground game.
It comes after the Patriots went against two of the top-10 rushing defenses over their previous two games. They rushed for just 74 yards against the seventh-ranked Buffalo Bills (84.2 yards per game) and merely 68 yards against eighth-ranked New York Jets (88.7 per game).
The only rushing defense the Patriots have gone up against in 2019 that’s worse than Washington was the Dolphins (175.8 per game). New England racked up 124 yards with a 3.5 yard-per-rush average in Miami.
“Defensively, the front is very disruptive,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of the Redskins, who are 31st in the NFL in points allowed (29.5 per game) and 28th in total yards per game (399.2). “They have good players on the edge, good players inside, guys that are hard to block. They cause a lot of negative plays, ball disruption, tackles-for-loss, put a lot of pressure on the offensive line.”
Washington defensively, however, is just outside the top-10 in the NFL in forced turnovers (six), including four interceptions. It will be an aspect to focus on for quarterback Tom Brady and receivers like Phillip Dorsett.
“You can see it, Josh Norman, every time he makes a tackle, he’s going for the ball, he’s punching the ball,” Dorsett said. “They got a lot of guys that do the same thing, got a lot of guys that got great ball skills. They can catch interceptions, they don’t drop much interceptions so, that’s obviously, not just this week, but every week it’s critical for us to work on ball security ‘cause I think it’s the most important thing in football.”
On the other side of the ball, the Redskins’ offense is 31st in the NFL in rushing yards per game (49.8 yards per game), 29th in points scored (16.5 per game) and 28th in yards per game (296.2). Colt McCoy will start at quarterback for Washington this week, a decision that was left up in the air until Friday. Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins were the other two options. Haskins replaced the original starter Keenum only to throw three interceptions last week.
“The Redskins have a lot of good offensive skill players at every position — quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver,” Belichick said this week. “Pretty experienced offensive line, a very experienced coaching staff. Coach (Jay) Gruden, Coach (Bill) Callahan, (Matt) Cavanaugh, so those guys are really very experienced on the offensive side of the ball, do a real good job with the offensive system and create a lot of problems for the defense.”
The Redskins have lost to Philadelphia (32-27), Dallas (31-21), Chicago (31-15) and were dealt a 23-3 loss to the New York Giants last week.
