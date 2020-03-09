PROVIDENCE — A.J. Reeves admits to doing his homework and being better prepared to play basketball for the Providence College Friars.
When Reeves finds his sweet spot on the court and is swishing 3-point shots, the Friars have the potential to score plenty of points.
Reeves and the Friars (19-12) head to Madison Square Garden in New York City to meet Butler in the first round of the Big East Tournament Thursday afternoon. PC is on a six-game win streak, having won more Big East regular season games (12) than other season since the conference formed, and has beaten every Big East foe at least once.
“When players like myself see the ball go in the hole early, that gets me feeling good about myself,” Reeves said. “I never lose the attack mode.”
Such was the case against DePaul in the Friars’ regular season finale Saturday at The Dunk. Reeves scored 17 first half points in 14 minutes from his guard position, hitting four of his six 3-point attempts.
“It adds another level of just being aggressive the whole game, attacking the whole game,” Reeves said of his improvement at the other end of the floor defensively as well. “Staying aggressive and having high energy, defense is really a mindset. It translates all over the game.”
Reeves is shooting at a much better rate from 3-point range (.416 with 47 made) in Big East games.
“When he’s getting it going, it’s good for us,” PC senior forward Emmitt Holt said of Reeves’ impact at the offensive end, while also noting his improved defensive awareness.
“You can tell he’s been getting in extra work, with his footwork,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of Reeves.
Cooley has noticed Reeves’ better acumen playing defense, rewarding him with 10 consecutive starting assignments.
“When he gets his shots, he can spread the floor for for us,” Holt said of Reeves’ impact on opposing defenses and creating other opportunities for the Friars. “He’s an all-around good player. He’s locking in on how to be a better defender and it’s showing up on the court.”
Reeves has scored in double figures in eight games, having a season-high 22 against Creighton and finished out the regular season with a strong 19-point effort against DePaul, hitting six shots from the floor, four of which were 3-pointers.
“We need good body movement, good ball movement,” Cooley said.
PC has scored 70 points or more in five games during the current six-game win streak. With Butler’s likely game plan to deter PC guards Luwane Pipkins and David Duke, Reeves becomes an important player.
“That’s been his biggest development, when he guards people,” Cooley said of the 6-foot-6 Reeves. “If you’re able to control the ball, you’re able to control the game.”
Reeves did not have two of his better outings in the previous two games against Butler, scoring three (on 1-for-7 shooting) and eight (on 3-for-7 shooting) points.
“It comes down to executing,” Cooley said.
The Friars lost a 12-point game in Providence when Butler was ranked No. 6 nationally, then took the rematch in Indianapolis, 65-61, when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 16.
The Friars have a NET rating of 36 and a 7-8 record against Quad 1 teams, six of which were against ranked teams. The Friars are 8-3 in games decided by margins of five points or less.
“We don’t know if we’re a tournament team or not,” said Cooley. “We’re going there to compete for a championship. When we guard the way that we have and we (Reeves especially) make some shots, we’re a hard out.”
PC will be seeking its third Big East Tournament title, coach Rick Barnes and the 1994 team taking the title as well as Cooley’s 2014 team. The Friars have finished fourth or higher in six of the past seven Big East regular seasons.
“All these games come down to execution,” Cooley added, with Reeves being an X-factor in PC’s plans. “They come down to discipline, come down to focus, come down to high alert, the scouting report on personnel, tendencies — what’s their go-to stuff.”
The Friars’ go-to stuff on offense includes Reeves being able to make shots.
“Everybody has their days when they’re not hitting at a high clip,” said Reeves. “When you get (defensive) stops, that gets me pumped up and able to make big plays all over the court,” said Reeves. “A key for everybody who plays basketball, if you stop your man from getting a basket or stop a team and you go down and get a basket, then you have momentum, you have confidence and momentum is a big thing.
“MSG is such a wonderful place to play at, it’s iconic so every time you step on that court, you want to do something special.”
