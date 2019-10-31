PAWTUCKET — The PawSox Foundation will hold its eighth annual “A Veterans Home Run: A 5K Walk ‘n’ Run” to benefit members of the military on Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at McCoy Stadium.
The course will start from the stadium parking lot and will finish on the field. Participants can register at pawsox.com.
Runners who sign at pawsox.com before the race will pay $30 ($25 for veterans, $25 for groups of 10 or more). On race day, late registration will open at 7:30 a.m. for $5 more.
Participants will receive complementary T-shirts, food, and flex tickets to a 2020 PawSox game at McCoy, the last season for the team at McCoy before it moves to Worcester. The event will benefit Operation Stand Down, which serves 67,800 veterans and their families, as well as other organizations.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top overall male and female winners. The day also will include a food drive for Operation Stand Down, and participants are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items.
Wrentham Knights of Columbus to hold 5K Run/Walk
WRENTHAM — The third annual Wrentham Knights of Columbus 5K Run/Walk will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10, starting at Parker’s Pub at 303 Shears St. in Wrentham.
The race will aid charitable community causes supported by the Knights of Columbus.
The race will go over the same course as the Crackerbarrel Road Race in September, except that it will start and end at Parker’s Pub. Age-group prizes and cash awards for the top male and female finishers will be given out.
Entrants can register at http://wrenthamkofc.racewire.com. Cost: $30, $35 on race day; $15 for runners and walkers under 18 and $20 on race day.
