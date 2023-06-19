PLAINVILLE — Registration is underway for the annual Attleboro Area Golf Association Junior Championship Tournament to be held July 10 on the North and Middle courses at the Heather Hill CC in Plainville.
Boys and girls, 18 years of age and younger from the area, are invited to participate in the event as an individual or as a member of an area high school team.
Individual competition will be held over nine holes for those in the 12 and under division, while an 18-hole format will be formed for those in the 13-15 and 16-18 age divisions.
The overall low gross champion will be the recipient of the Marc Forbes Trophy and receive an exemption for the 2023 AAGA Open Tournament.
The ‘High School Shootout’ competition will be for four-man teams representing an area high school with the winning team also receiving an exemption into the AAGA Open.
Deadline for registration is July 5 at 5 p.m. Registration may be made online atAAGAGolf.com.