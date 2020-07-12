REHOBOTH — There was no spring football for Jason Medeiros, the junior linebacker for the Brown University football team, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And now there will be no fall football season either for the Rehoboth resident, as the Ivy League, in concern for the health and safety of its student-athletes, opted to cancel the entire fall season of athletic competition.
Medeiros and the Bears’ football players would have normally returned to campus in August to begin preseason training.
The next kickoff at Brown Stadium on Elmgrove Avenue now might not occur until the spring. If there are games at all, the competition would just be against Ivy League members in a compact calendar.
“The one thing that has motivated us is that we could play football in the spring,” Medeiros said. “That’s not for sure, but it’s a possibility.”
In previous years, many of the New England-area players would remain on campus, take summer session courses, and continue with their weight-training programs. The coronavirus and the departure of students and athletes from the Brown campus eliminated those agendas. “We’re not allowed back at this point,” Medeiros said.
In the meantime, Medeiros has been working out at local gyms that have opened to the public and at a local high school. “I’m not sure if I’m allowed there, but the gates are open!”
Brown is coming off of a 2-8 season in which the Bears allowed an average of 490 yards and 40 points per game. “We played a lot of young guys last year, that’s why we were looking forward to this fall — but the decision (to cancel the season) is in our best interests.
“We have to understand that it was in the best interest for the student-athletes, so we aren’t too upset. It just wasn’t us football players,” Medeiros said.
“Without a doubt, we were all looking forward to spring football,” Medeiros said of the late-March and early-April workouts. “We had 12 practices planned.” The Bears conducted some “virtual” team meetings as head coach James Perry has kept the reins of the program. “But it’s different from going out there and playing football,” Medeiros said.
Brown and the Ivy League members have not, as yet, applied for a waiver to the NCAA to move the football season to the spring. If there is no spring football season, Medeiros would gain another year of NCAA eligibility.
The issue is problematic in that many colleges nationwide, including the Big East Conference members, indicated that there would be no fall athletic programs unless student-athletes were on campus.
Bowdoin and Williams are two of several NCAA Division II and III programs that have also canceled the 2020 football season. The Patriot League, which includes Holy Cross, indicated that only “league” football games would be played, those not requiring air travel.
Medeiros ranked No. 2 among all Bears in tackles last season (47) and latched onto a team-best two pass interceptions, including one at the goal line in the final minute of play to preserve a win over Bryant.
Medeiros made a season-high nine tackles against Cornell, had eight stops against Holy Cross, and was in on a half-dozen tackles in games against Harvard and Bryant.
As a freshman on the east side of Providence, Medeiros’s work ethic was on display during special-teams play, and due to a number of injuries, he eventually found himself in the starting lineup. No. 41 was in on eight tackles against Princeton and seven against Columbia.
In truth, Medeiros ranked No. 2 in the Ivy League among all freshmen defensive players with 46 tackles, which was the sixth-best among the Bears — and 26th-best in the Ivy League.
A product of the Noble and Greenough School, Medeiros began his prep football career at Bishop Feehan. Medeiros became a three-year starter at Nobles in both football and baseball, a two-time Independent School League football selection, and was named to the All New England Prep team.
“Without a doubt, it’s been difficult,” Medeiros said of not having an immediate gridiron goal, and the stark reality that it could be 12-18 months without organized football activity.
Medeiros at least has on-line classes at Brown to tend to in the fall. But his dad Richard, an administrator in the Lakeville school system, has been overwhelmed with restoring some sense of normalcy to the elementary, middle and high school environments.
“It was definitely something to get adjusted to,” Medeiros, a history major at Brown, said of completing his second semester on-line. “The teachers, the administration were very helpful in getting everybody suited for it. It was a little bit different.”
So too will be a fall without football for Medeiros, the first time since he was an adolescent before signing up for Pop Warner football.
“It’s one of those things where we always have to be ready,” Medeiros said of the possibility of a 2021 spring season, along with a return to team workouts during the winter months.
“The coaches have been great through the whole COVID situation, our strength coach has been great, we have something to base our workouts off of,” he added.
“If anything, spring football would just be a (Ivy League) conference schedule,” Medeiros said, with the longest team bus trip being some six hours to Princeton, and no non-league games, for example, against URI. “For our conference, something like that is doable. Everything is up in the air depending how the country reacts (to rising COVID-19 cases).
“If it gets better, there is a chance that football could be moved to the spring. At this point, there’s a lot of uncertainty. It may be a little bit different in the spring, but it’ll be better than no season.
“Spring football games definitely would be different, but what I like to say is that any football is better than no football.”
