It was a decision that he pondered back when he was a freshman at Bishop Feehan High School; a new avenue to explore, a different road to travel.
And so it began for Rehoboth’s Jason Medeiros, from life as a Shamrock football player to becoming a two-time Independent School Football League all-star selection at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham to having played a collegiate career of Ivy League football at Brown University, to having started all but three games during his career on College Hill.
“If you were to tell me as a freshman in high school that I would have a chance to go to an Ivy League school like Brown down the road from my home in Rehoboth, to start 27 out of 30 games in my career and graduate, I don’t think that I could have asked, or wished, or hoped for anything more,” Medeiros said during the winter break.
“A lot of things fell into place for me, all along the way, no doubt about that,” Medeiros said. “From Nobles to Brown, a lot of people helped me along the way that were instrumental in my life. When I look back on it, it’s kind of cool.”
Upon completion of the 2021 season at Brown, Medeiros was presented with the Eugene C. Swift, Class of 1942 Award. The honor is bestowed by the Brown Club of Philadelphia for the Bear displaying “character, devotion, fairness and personal courage.”
Medeiros will graduate from Brown University in the spring, not opting to take an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to respective student-athletes due to the pandemic and the restrictions upon competition. Medeiros would have had to take this second, spring semester off from classes at Brown and thus return to the Providence campus in the fall to complete his studies and gain an added year of eligibility and football games.
Instead, Medeiros will be finishing his studies, graduating and getting a job in Washington, D.C., with the federal government.
“That’s one of the misconceptions and misnomers about football players,” Medeiros said. “Some people might say that we’re just athletes, but in the Ivy League, at Brown, we really are student-athletes. We take a full Ivy League curriculum. I’ve been on the field, in locker room and in the classroom with some people who are really going to change the world.”
After transferring from Bishop Feehan to Noble and Greenough, Medeiros was a three-year starter on both the football and baseball fields. He was named to the New England Private Schools Athletic Conference All-Star Team and earned his school’s E.T. Putnam Award as MVP. Medeiros was a two-time first team Independent League All-Star in baseball, perhaps his best sport, too.
“Football has always been a part of me since I was little,” Medeiros said. “It’s not the only thing. I was actually a better baseball player than a football player, but I just loved the game of football and stuck with that — definitely no regrets.”
More importantly, according to his mom Lisa and dad Richard, an administrator in the Lakeville school district, Medeiros was a member of the Student Opus Bono Historiae Honor Society and the Juan Carlos I Spanish Honor Society.
Medeiros encountered such a diverse society of students, not just football players at Brown. Medeiros had teammates from every state in America, had teammates who aspired to becoming doctors, lawyers, engineers, Wall Street financiers, venture capitalists, technological whiz-kids, rocket scientists – and maybe even a few teacher-coaches.
Medeiros lived on campus as a freshman, sophomore and senior years, spending his junior year in virtual classrooms.
“I had roommates from the football team and it was just a great experience, talking about where they were from, their high school or prep school experiences, playing football,” Medeiros said. “The Brown football network, the resources, being able to reach out to alumni — even people that I didn’t necessarily play with — they’re always so amicable, even if it’s asking for career advice.
“We have kids from all over the world studying at Brown and just because you’re a football player, that doesn’t make much difference in the classroom,” he said. “That’s the nice thing about Brown, you have all these different cultures and experiences and they all come together. We have football players that are going to get tryouts in the NFL, too — the myriad of different paths each one of us is going to take.”
Medeiros is a history and political science major at Brown, while also serving as a head teaching assistant in the Brown School of Engineering for the illustrious Professor Emeritus Barrett Hazeltine, enrolled in two engineering courses as well.
Statistics
Medeiros and the Bears did not play a down of football during the COVID-19 canceled 2020 season, the Ivy League blowing the whistle on all athletic competition for the 2020-21 academic calendar for health and safety reasons.
As a sophomore during the 2019 season, No. 41 led the Bears with two interceptions, including one at the goal line against Bryant as time expired, Medeiros was in on 47 tackles that season, the second best total among all Bears on defense. He made a season-high nine tackles against Cornell, had eight against Holy Cross and six against both Harvard and Bryant and five solo stops against Yale. He also had a pass interception in a game against Princeton.
During his freshman year for Brown in 2018, Medeiros ranked second among Bears first-year players with 46 tackles, the sixth best on the team and 26th in the Ivy League.
That season, Medeiros was in on eight tackles against Yale, including seven solo stops. He matched that then career-best takedowns with eight tackles against Princeton, while having seven tackles against Columbia, two of which were for lost yards. In addition, Medeiros had six tackles in games against Penn and Dartmouth.
“I think during my career at Brown, my parents might have missed three football games,” Medeiros said, citing them being at Ithaca College where his brother Ryan, a Bishop Feehan alumnus, is a junior distance runner and captain-elect for the cross country team.
Medeiros likes to tell the tale of his father taking a red-eye flight to Los Angeles to see his son play in his first collegiate game against Cal-Poly.
“They were never tail-gaters either! They were in the stands watching me during the warm-ups,” he said, citing the afternoons spent in the stands on Elmgrove Avenue and throughout the Ivy League.
With his collegiate playing career completed, he’s grateful for the opportunities afforded him.
“I’ve met so many different people at Brown that have helped me prepare for the real world things moving forward that will stick with me as I move on to the next chapter,” Medeiros said, having spent the summer of 2021 interning for U.S. Rep David Cicilline, D-R.I.
Medeiros will be working at a position within the federal government pertaining to foreign policy and national security.
“Absolutely, it’s been a gift to go to an Ivy League school and to also play football. It’s been quite a ride. I’m forever indebted to my parents and family. I can attribute it to my teachers and coaches all along the way — they were all so helpful for my academic and athletic career. They’ve all been so supportive of me, through all of my decisions. They prepared me well. I have a lot to be grateful for.”