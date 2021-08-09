FOXBORO — Fans of the New England Revolution might often find their eyes focused on almost everyone els in the starting 11 other than No. 8, Matt Polster.
The 28-year-old midfielder is the embodiment of the blue-collar, hard-charging, every-day yeoman.
Efficient and effective, Polster has appeared in every match this season for the Revolution, starting 17 of those 19, and is two matches shy of the 100 mark in his six-year MLS career.
Polster’s poise and presence once again helped New England win for a 12th time this MLS season, to a 10-point lead atop the Eastern Conference standings, to a six-point margin in owning the best overall record in MLS, taking its 10th one-goal victory of the season Sunday against Philadelphia.
Polster first cleared a ball off of the Revolution goal line in the seventh minute to deny the Union taking the lead and two minutes later scored his first goal in a New England uniform.
“Again, the goal is to get three points and keep pushing ourselves,” Polster said. “It kind of shows the standard and what we’re trying to achieve, and that’s to try and win every game. I think guys are, after a result where we think we tried to win the game and we don’t, it just shows that the expectation that each player has for this group and the standard that we’re holding ourselves to.”
Polster played 45 minutes in the first half and completed 24 of his 25 passes while adding five recoveries and two clearances.
New England (12-3-4) remained unbeaten over its past six (5-0-1) matches and improved to 7-1-1 at Gillette Stadium.
“It’s kind of what I expected, Bruce (Arena, the New England coach) has brought in good players to win games,” Polster said, having joined the Revolutiuon in July of 2020 for the MLS is Back series after a 10-match stint with Rangers FC in the Scottish Premiereship.
A former member (2015-18) of the Chicago Fire, Polster was a first-round draft pick in 2015, the seventh player taken overall. Milwaukee-born and Las Vegas-raised, Polster attend Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, playing in 79 matches over four seasons.
“That’s what I wanted to do here – win on a consistent basis and try to win something, maybe a Supporters’ Shield or MLS Cup,” Polster said of New England’s dynamism.
“That’s what everybody in this group wants to do, it’s a competitive team,” Polster added, the Revolutiuon having taken two wins and a tie over an eight-day span of three matches.
“We have a lot of good pieces,” Polster continued. “We have a lot of good depth. That’s what I expected. I’m happy with where we’re at right now, but it’s only halfway through the year. We need to now raise the level a little bit and push on and try to achieve something.”
New England twice took the lead in the match — Polster scoring his first goal of the season (just the fourth of his MLS career) and Gustavo Bou scoring his 11th goal of the season, finishing off a rebound of his own penalty kick in the 39th minute for the match-winner.
Polster put the Revolution in front with a blast off of the left flank, taking a pass from Tommy McNamara.
Polster’s goal marked his first with the Revolution, and his first in MLS since Aug. 5, 2017 when he was a member of Chicago Fire FC.
New England takes a well-deserved rest, not taking the field until Saturday in Toronto.
“We want to be as fresh as possible. We’ve had a lot of games in a short spell, I think that’s the main focus. At home, we’re trying to pick up as many points as possible,” Polster said. “Philly, a different type of a challenge, they were going to come out a little bit more of their shape and push us. We’re just going to have to find ways, like I said, to score goals.”
Polster, normally a defensive midfielder, has taken a more active offensive role with playmaking midfielder Carles Gil out of the lineup due to injury.
“Obviously losing arguably the best player (Gil) in the league right now, you know, he creates a lot for us going into the attack.,” Polster said. “I think it’s not just necessarily myself, I think as a group we need to find different ways to score goals.
“We have a lot of talent on this team. We have a lot of good attacking pieces, like Teal (Bunbury], Tajon (Buchanan), Arnór (Traustason), Adam (Buksa) and Gustavo (Bou).
“We have guys that can do different things to help us score goals. We’ll have to figure that out until Carles gets back but I feel more than confident that as a group we can find ways to win games.”
