If there were a Mt. Rushmore of Attleboro High School athletes, 1966 grad David Hardt would surely be on it, suggests his old friend Mike Walsh. Even in a beer-fueled barroom argument about the best all-around AHS athlete ever, the football and basketball star whose shotput record still stands more than a half-century after he set it, would place no lower than third.
As superior high school athletes go, Hardt came right off central casting, though this rangy farm boy — 6-foot-3, 210 pounds his senior year — came not from the Midwest but his family’s spread on Bishop Street in the little city of Attleboro.
His fans weren’t just fans but believers. “Feehan has God but we’ve got Hardt,” said a banner painted for AHS’s 1965 match with the Catholic high school across town. He answered prayers with clutch plays.
Hardt went on to star in football and track at Staunton Military Academy in Virginia, then to the University of Kentucky where he started as a football lineman, now at 6-foot-4, for three years and set punting records that, yep, still stand.
After a setback in the town of Foxboro, he resurfaced as a professional slo-pitch softball player, a major cog in the home run-production machines in North Carolina known as Dave Carroll Sports and Howard Furniture.
Then he came home again to earn a place in memories as the physically imposing court officer with the sly sense of humor at Attleboro District Court. Everybody felt safe when Hardt was in the courtroom, remembers former assistant magistrate Ed Doherty.
For all of that, the Hardt story told most far and wide is about that setback. It unfolded on the night of Aug. 15, 1971.
That’s when the New England Patriots played their first home game in Foxboro. The exhibition match against the New York Giants at then-Schaefer Stadium punctuated the fact that the Pats were now the hometown NFL team for Foxboro and The Sun Chronicle area.
Sweetening the pot for home area fans was that the Pats lineup included a home area boy in Hardt, drafted out of Kentucky as a punter and defensive end. He had shown promise in workouts and two prior exhibition games, and his followers were excited by the prospect of a pro career full of the fierce play that had earned him the nickname “Animal” on the AHS gridiron.
One of the 60,000 fans occupying Schaefer’s aluminum bench seats that night was Neil Cassidy, a basketball teammate of Hardt’s at AHS. He remembers the opening kickoff of the second half and how his heart sank to see an injured Hardt lying on the field at the end of the play. He had taken a blindside hit that shattered his knee, the late Tom McAvoy, a lifelong pal of Hardt, wrote in one of his columns for The Sun Chronicle. Surgery would fail to repair it. Hardt’s pro football career was over.
It’s unforgettable, as stories are that start with such promise and end with wonderings about what might have been. But don’t think of it as the defining moment for Hardt, not ever, not today, and certainly not tomorrow. Larger-than-life characters like Hardt don’t get defined by single moments.
On Saturday, a celebration of the life of Hardt, who died June 20 in South Carolina at age 74, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Attleboro Elks Hall on South Main Street. That’s where to remember Big Dave with smiles, stories and more.
“We want to laugh. We want to hear stories,” said Hardt’s daughter Rebecca Hardt, who organized the service with her sister Sallianne Burgess and Hardt’s widow Linda. “It will be more of a social gathering than a sad, depressing wake.” That is the kind of memorial her father would have wanted, she said, and “I know it will help to mend my family’s broken hearts.”
The daughters will open the service with testimonials to the father who, as his obituary put it, “taught them to play sports, to listen to good music, to love animals, and to laugh like there was no tomorrow.” Then they will invite others to share their stories. And risqué stories aren’t discouraged, Rebecca has noted.
Cassidy will be relating a couple of tales illustrating Hardt’s famously mischievous sense of humor. He tells me classmates and teammates are coming from Maine, Florida and points in between to speak their tributes.
An insightful appraisal can be expected from Walsh, who first knew Hardt as a fifth-grade classmate and stayed in touch with him through the years while he carved out his own career as a college baseball coach and hall-of-fame athletics director at Washington & Lee University.
“In addition to being terribly talented, he was absolutely fearless. He was coachable, humble, and I never heard him talk about himself as an athlete. ... He was clutch,” Walsh says. “There’s not a game he played in that he didn’t do something that caught your eye. You’d go ‘Wow, did he do that?’ ”
By the time he became a court officer in the 1980s, Hardt had mellowed and added more than a few pounds to his 234-pound playing weight as a Patriot.
He maintained his reluctance to talk about himself as an athlete.
“I couldn’t imagine that he had been a fierce guy known as Animal on the football field,” says Attleboro attorney Roger Ferris, who befriended Hardt when he was an assistant district attorney and got that story from a court magistrate, not Hardt. ”He was easygoing, personable, accommodating to everybody from judges to prisoners.”
“The prisoners didn’t take advantage of it,” he adds. “He was so huge they didn’t dare.”
But he couldn’t help having a little fun at a prisoner’s expense.
They tell a story at the courthouse of Hardt checking on a crowd of defendants being held downstairs on a Monday after a busy weekend of arrests.
“Who’s the judge today?” one of them asks. Hardt looks over the court docket to find that his questioner was being charged with breaking and entering, then tells him the judge’s name.
“Is he fair?” the guy asks.
“Oh yes, he’s fair,” Hardt replies. “But I don’t know what kind of mood he’ll be in. There was a break-in over the weekend at his daughter’s house.”
I was a classmate of Dave’s and managed to steer a chat with him to the subject of his football injuries, including the one of Aug. 15, 1971, the concussion of Nov. 25, 1965, that kept him out of the Attleboro-North game for all but the opening play, and many in between.
He reflected for a moment on having played in front of 90,000 people, when his Kentucky team visited Louisiana, and three postseason college all-star games. “I have no regrets,” he said.
Pride in his abilities and a belief in laughing like there’s no tomorrow sustained him through his hurts. Remember him with smiles and more.