FOXBORO — The additions of Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou into the lineup of the New England Revolution resulted in a reinvigorated roster through the second half of the season, the club moving from a non-contender in the East Division under then-coach Brad Freidel into the MLS playoffs under new coach Bruce Arena.
The Revolution have added yet a third designated player to the attacking weaponry in 6-foot-4, 23-year-old Polish native Adam Buksa, hoping the 25th anniversary of the franchise will be memorable.
“Not only him (Bou), there are many good players in the team,” Buksa said after training in Foxboro earlier in the week with New England to make its MLS season debut Saturday in Montreal.
“Not only in the (final) third part of the pitch,” Buksa added of his pairing with Bou up front, but with Gil funneling the ball from midfield. “He’s (Bou) a special player, that’s for sure — very good technically. He’s very smart, he feels the game. It took some time to get to know him, but as I did, it’s much, much easier right now.”
Similarly, Bou feels comfortable working in unison with Buksa up top. “That’s what the preseason is about,” said the 30-year-old Argentinian, who arrived at Gillette Stadium in July and then scored nine goals in 14 matches.
“We want to get that connection going with me and him. I’m learning him and he’s adapting to what we do here as a team and so far so good in the offensive zone. That’s what the preseason is for, just for us to kind of get used to each other and I think that’s going pretty good.”
Buksa was acquired from Pogon Szczecin of Poland’s top-tier league, having scored seven goals in 17 matches last season.
“I’m very excited,” Buksa said of his MLS debut. “The six weeks (of preseason training) were very important. I got to know all the players, all the coaches, so I’m in a good spot right now.
“Preseason games are useful mostly for tactics, for some buildups from the back,” Buksa added. “As I said, there were a few new players in the team who had to be adapted, so that was a useful time mostly for the new players like me.
“Especially the last games that we played in Portland were very good because we played in a main stadium in front of the fans, so it was necessary to feel the hype. I think we played well, the game was very positive in many ways.
“Now is the time for competing. I think we’re ready. We hope to win these first games, because it’s very important for the rest of the season, for building up the self-confidence.”
The Revolution and Montreal will be playing indoors at Stade Olympique, the earliest season opener ever for New England, and its 12th straight season of starting on the road.
New England, coming off of an 11-11-12 season, has reframed its defensive back line a bit with Andrew Farrell and first-round draft pick, 6-foot-4 New York native Henry Kessler (University of Virginia) inside, while Brandon Bye and DeJuan Jones will be outside.
New England will also have a 12-year international veteran (275 Dutch, English, Belgian and Russian leagues appearances) in left back Alexander Büttner.
It’s a long six-month, 34-match MLS march for the Revolution, and Arena cannot get too excited, but he anticipates more and better scoring chances with Bou playing off of Buksa and vice versa — with Gil out indefinitely with a foot injury.
“He’s (Buksa) done well,” said Arena. “I think he’s getting used to playing in this league and this city, this team, knowing his teammates and all of that. I think he’s adapted quite well.”
Bou was in Buksa’s shoes last season and admits, “I feel good to be here from the very beginning. Last year, I got here midway. I feel pretty good about the way I adapted to it.
“We know that it’s important to get started strong — start with a win,” Buou added. That’s huge for us building our confidence. Our goal is to come back here with a win and three points.”
