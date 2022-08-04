FOXBORO — The New England Revolution refortified their backline Thursday by acquiring defender Christian Makoun from Charlotte FC for $400,000 in 2022 and 2023 General Allocation Money, plus additional performance-based incentives.
Makoun, is a left-footed center back, who plays for the Venezuela National Team and will count as a domestic player on New England’s roster as he holds a U.S. green card.
“We are pleased to acquire Christian Makoun,” Revolution head coach Bruce Arena. “He is a talented young defender and will add depth to our backline as we enter a crucial time in the regular season.”
The 22-year-old Makoun arrives in Foxboro with 43 MLS appearances and 33 starts between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami CF since 2020. Thus far in 2022, he has seen action in 13 contests with eight starts. During the 2021 campaign, the defender started 23-of-26 appearances for Inter Miami and contributed to six clean sheets. Before arriving in the United States, the Valencia, Venezuela native recorded 34 total appearances with boyhood club Zamora FC and played 21 games for Juventus Primavera (Under-19s) in Italy.
A dual citizen of Venezuela and Belgium, Makoun owns two senior caps for the Venezuela National Team, both starts during World Cup Qualifying in March 2022.
Makoun previously made more than 20 appearances and captained Venezuela’s youth sides at the U-20 and U-17 levels. He represented Venezuela at the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, where he appeared in wins against the United States and Uruguay en route to a runners-up finish.