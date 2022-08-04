2022-08-05-tsc-spt-Christan-Makoun

The New England Revolution acquired defender Christian Makoun from Charlotte FC Thursday for cash considerations.

 New England Revolution photo

FOXBORO — The New England Revolution refortified their backline Thursday by acquiring defender Christian Makoun from Charlotte FC for $400,000 in 2022 and 2023 General Allocation Money, plus additional performance-based incentives.

Makoun, is a left-footed center back, who plays for the Venezuela National Team and will count as a domestic player on New England’s roster as he holds a U.S. green card.